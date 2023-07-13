CADIZ — A decision by Trigg County Circuit Judge Natalie White paves the way for the public to vote on a nickel tax that was passed late last year by the Trigg County Board of Education.
White on July 6 ruled in favor of a local committee’s efforts to protest the tax and place the issue on the ballot in the November election.
She granted the motion for summary judgment that was filed by Trigg County Clerk Carmen Finley and members Lisa Champion, Laura Wadlington, Kenneth Cherry, W.E. Rogers and Jeanie Rogers of the Trigg County Citizens’ Right to Vote on Tax Increases committee.
White also denied the motion for a summary judgment filed by the local board of education.
Efforts to enact a local nickel tax began late last year when the school board introduced its plans to enact the tax and subsequently voted to adopt a tax rate of 54.8 cents per $100 of assessed property value for both real and personal property, effectively passing the tax.
The board passed the “nickel tax” on Dec. 9, and 10 days later, the citizens committee filed its affidavit to protest the tax and have it placed on a ballot allowing residents to vote on the tax.
The county clerk found that a petition of signatures initiated by the committee to place the nickel tax on a ballot was sufficient.
The school board then countered by initiating a lawsuit against Finley and the committee.
In making her decision, the judge among other things noted that the troubling arena is what constitutes enough actions to render substantial compliance.
“In other words, how close to the statute must the actions of the petition committee be to trigger substantial compliance?” White said, in the orders she handed down after reviewing the motions, the arguments of counsel, applicable statutes and case law and the file and after “being otherwise sufficiently advised.”
White noted that the board of education contends that an affidavit given to Finley by the committee was not accompanied by an oath because the clerk did not mention giving the oath to the committee members in her affidavit.
But the judge said the affidavit, as pointed out by the county clerk in her memorandum, is merely the initiating document to identify the committee members and circulate the petition.
“It is undisputed that the committee members were properly identified and effectively circulated the petition,” the judge noted.
White also considered a comment by the school board that there was a lack of a statement identifying committee members who were responsible for circulating the petition and filing it; the board said the lack of a statement wasn’t properly documented in the affidavit.
But White said that argument proved less meaningful in hindsight because the committee members did circulate the petition successfully.
In regard to the school board’s complaint that the committee did not properly identify its actions in the petition as a protest, the judge noted that “the court cannot abandon common sense in this action,” she said in her orders.
“This court does not believe individuals intend to sign petitions on issues they already agree to, but rather sign petitions when they are in strong ‘protest’ of an issue,” the judge further noted.
White agreed that both the amount of tax increase and the percentage of tax increase were incorrect in the petition, as had been argued by the local board of education.
But she said the errors were not fatal.
Individuals protesting the tax levy knew that a tax increase existed, according to the judge.
In evaluating the flaws of the affidavit and petition, White said the court does not believe that the mistakes affect the merits of the case.
She noted that the given end of opposing the tax levy was accomplished, while the committee members satisfied a significant portion of the requirements to file a petition to recall the tax.
“This court finds the affidavit and petition substantially complied with the intent and requirements of KRS 132.017,” White noted of the state statute that provides the requirements and procedures governing recall petitions.
White said residents should not be denied the right to vote on the tax because of an interpretation of the statute in its strictest sense.
“Construction of the statute should not be evaluated to deprive the citizens of Trigg County the right to vote on this tax levy,” the judge said.
