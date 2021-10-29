Trigg County junior wants to continue family welding tradition

Briana Hill is in her first year in the welding program at the Caldwell Regional Career Center, but it is her experience in welding at home that makes her stand out.
Hall, a junior at Trigg County High School, is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Hall said her inspiration to get into welding came from her stepfather, John Vanover.
“My dad does welding right now,” she said. “I just thought that it would be nice to have a female in the family that carries on welding because I would like my kids to have it.
“He just started welding recently, and I’d like to learn more about it, but I just like how I’m getting to be standing out in the crowd and my family.”
Hall’s welding instructor, Mickey Bayer, said Hall is not afraid to try new methods of welding.
“She’s anxious to learn,” he said. “We don’t have many females who come through our welding program. I’ve got a total of three this year out of about 60 students, and the other two are freshmen.
“Briana’s here from noon to 2 p.m., and she’s taking gas metal arc this semester and she’s taking cutting processes. She’s been doing really well with it, and she wanted to know if she could come up on weekends. I said, ‘No, we’re not open on weekends.’ ”
Bayer said he told Hall she could pick her job.
“Welders are needed all over,” he said. “They want to hire either gender, too, and female welders are hard to find.
“I hope she takes it and runs with it. She talks like this is what she wants to do.”
Hall said part of what she enjoys about welding is being able to combine two metals and how long that fusion lasts, adding she would like to have a career in welding.
“I’m looking at going to a community college so I can move forward in my welding career, and just learn more and more about it,” she said.
Hall helps Vanover do welding jobs at home.
“We weld rails for Transcraft (trailers),” she said. “I love doing rails. They’re really hard work, but I like making the rails. Sometimes, (Vanover) might teach me how to weld forks on forklifts. I just think it’s really interesting and really fun.”
In her spare time, when she’s not welding, Hall enjoys outdoor activities like hunting and fishing.
She is the daughter of Rachelle Hall and John Vanover of Cadiz.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Caldwell Regional Career Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Caldwell Regional Career Center serves students from Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Dawson Springs, Lyon County and Trigg County high schools. It is located at Caldwell County High School.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as welding, carpentry, automotive technology and electrical work that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.