LYON COUNTY – A trial date was set Wednesday for a Calvert City man charged with violating the sex offender registry.
At a brief pre-trial conference held via Zoom and presided over by District Court Judge Matt Schalk, attorneys determined they would proceed to trial on Oct. 11 on one charge in the case of Russell Brian McDonald, who’s accused of violating the sex offender registry in both Marshall and Lyon Counties in connection to his wife’s cotton candy business. McDonald is the Grand Rivers tourism director.
According to Kentucky’s sex offender registry, McDonald is a lifetime registrant. He was convicted in 2005 of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child.
Grand Rivers Mayor Tom Moodie, who identifies himself as McDonald’s dad, said the tourism board responsible for hiring McDonald conducted a background check on him and was aware of his status on the registry. Moodie also said he had no influence on McDonald’s hiring and wasn’t aware that McDonald was being hired for that position at the time.
Reporters attempted to get contact information for tourism board members from Moodie twice, in order to verify information about McDonald’s hiring. Moodie said both times he did not have access to that information and suggested Grand Rivers City Hall may be able to help.
After being unable to get in touch with anyone at City Hall via phone or email, reporters asked a clerk for that contact information in person on Wednesday, but were told she was not authorized to give out personal contact information of those members.
McDonald currently faces three charges related to his work with Cotton Candy Creations – two separate and unrelated charges in Lyon County and one in Marshall County.
Reporters filed an open records request with Kentucky State Police regarding McDonald’s charges in Lyon County, which involve his presence at Vista Ridge Park in Kuttawa and his alleged involvement with a Lyon County Elementary School event.
Prosecuting attorney Jason Darnall said the school charge will be the subject of his jury trial on Oct. 11.
McDonald has another pre-trial conference scheduled in Marshall County on Aug. 14 regarding a single charge of violating the sex offender registry after allegedly working for Cotton Candy Creations near a playground at the 2022 Boo Bash in Mike Miller Park.
Ahead of McDonald’s upcoming pre-trial conference in Marshall County, his attorney – Dave Bundrick – filed a motion arguing the word “playground” in the statute the charge is based on is too vague.
In response, Darnall argued, “Simply stated, a registered sex offender who enters onto the premises of what is obviously a public park and sets up a cotton candy vending station on a youth soccer field to sell cotton candy to children at a Halloween Boo Bash cannot reasonably be heard to complain that he had no indication or inkling that his conduct may be called into question.” Darnall also stated nearly half of the 2,500 Boo Bash attendees were children.
He said he expects the judge to rule on the motion Monday.
Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hilbrecht said in a citation written on Oct. 22, 2022, “The defendant (McDonald) is on a routine basis putting himself in situations to have contact with juveniles, and has persistently violated the sex offender registry requirements.”
Hilbrecht provides more details in the citation, saying a concerned citizen made him aware of McDonald’s presence at the Boo Bash, in which Cotton Candy Creations was allegedly set up about 293 feet from a playground.
State sex offender registry guidelines require offenders to stay at least 1,000 feet away from the clearly defined grounds of publicly owned or leased playgrounds without prior written authorization. Hilbrecht said in the citation McDonald did not get permission from Park Director Britney Hargrove to be there. Hilbrecht also writes in the citation that McDonald is accused of assisting Cotton Candy Creations at a Benton Elementary School event held off campus at Kentucky Shores.
Reporters reached out to Bundrick for comment on Wednesday, in person and via phone, but were not able to get in contact with him.
