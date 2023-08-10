LYON COUNTY – A trial date was set Wednesday for a Calvert City man charged with violating the sex offender registry.

At a brief pre-trial conference held via Zoom and presided over by District Court Judge Matt Schalk, attorneys determined they would proceed to trial on Oct. 11 on one charge in the case of Russell Brian McDonald, who’s accused of violating the sex offender registry in both Marshall and Lyon Counties in connection to his wife’s cotton candy business. McDonald is the Grand Rivers tourism director.

