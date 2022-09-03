It has become the time of year when some of us look down on deer.
This is not to say that we disapprove of them. It is merely a matter of perspective. When we see them during a hunting season, it is often when we are at a higher elevation, literally looking down at them from a tree stand.
With Kentucky’s archery deer season beginning today, folks will be returning to the woods and the field edges to take up vigils awaiting whitetails. Much more often than not, those ambush spots in which they wait will be in tree stands overlooking the surrounding terrain.
Deer are too alert and perceptive, while humans don’t have the stealth for stalking to be practical. That’s especially so for archery hunting, in which shots must be at short range. Hunting from tree stands, especially portable stands, grew up along with bowhunting. Tree stands provide the advantages that archery hunters need for close encounters with whitetails.
Hunting at elevation gets the hunter above the deer’s immediate line of sight. Sure, a deer’s can and will look upward but its attention initially is focused on the ground.
An elevated hunter that remains still often avoids obvious notice, especially if that hunter blends nicely into the surroundings with outline-obscuring camouflage.
Movement gets more hunters seen. An archery hunter must draw the bow to prepare to shoot, and it is always preferred to draw when a deer’s eyes are behind a tree or when the critter has its head turned in the opposite direction. Still, tree stand position allows some margin for error, often letting the hunter get away with a little movement that would be almost impossible on the ground.
Hunting from above will help keep human scent away from deer noses, a primary line of defense. During morning or mid-day warming, rising air helps take scent from a tree stand ambush away from deer below.
When it is cooling, air and the scents it carries sink, so the olfactory advantages of tree stand hunting dissipate then. Reality here is that one always should hunt downwind from where one expects the deer to appear.
Hunter vantage point is another edge for the tree stand. Getting above ground clutter helps the bushwhacking bowhunter to see approaching deer sooner and makes for more shot opportunities when they get within range.
Tree stands come in three basic types. A fixed-position stands typically is a platform and back in an “L” shape that chains, straps or ropes on a tree. It usually requires some kind of steps or stick ladder to get to the elevation where the stand attaches. These are great for advance placement and repeated trips to the same location, if only two or three hunts.
A ladder stand is more of an upside-down “L” with a substantial ladder from the ground reaching up to a horizontal platform at the top. Opposite the ladder, the rear of the platform straps, chains or ties to a tree.
An advantage is that the ladder stand supports the weight itself and will work on most any tree. A disadvantage is that this stand’s height is limited to that of the ladder and is usually bulky and heavy. It is best suited to advance placement and repeated use to justify the disturbance and effort required for set-up.
More hit-and-run sort of hunting is possible with a climbing stand, usually a two-piece platform and seat/hand climber set that affixes to the tree and ground level and then uses friction to alternate inch-worm climb up the trunk. The great advantage is that a climbing stand is easier to carry and relatively quick and easy to with which to climb and set up, justifying one-time hunts. The disadvantage of the climber is that it requires straight-trunked trees of a certain size range and an absence of lower limbs.
How high? Tree stand elevation is often dictated by the habitat in which one hunts, the comfort level of the hunter and sometimes the tree stand itself.
Early in this summer-beginning archery season, heavy foliage provides lots of cover at relatively low elevation. Weeks from now, after leaves fall, those same low elevations would leave hunters glaringly obvious.
Higher elevations help hunters stay out of deer view. There are diminishing advantages, however, when hunter height gets such that it reduces the size of the target. The vitals of a narrow side-to-side deer effectively grow smaller when a hunter’s position is higher and he looks down on the whitetail at a sharper angle.
Finally, many hunters grow uncomfortable hunting from higher elevation. Fear of heights, after all, is based on good survival sense.
Presently, hunters may find 12- or even 10-foot elevations adequate in some places where stands have outline-breaking cover. Yet, some will prefer the bird’s-eye view from 25 feet or higher.
I usually gravitate to the range of 16-21 feet through most of the season. Based on habitat and elevation tolerance, to each his own.
Whatever the tree stand elevation, some kind of fall restraint system, what we used to call a safety belt, is mandatory. Another edge for using a climbing stand is that you can attach the safety restraint on the tree at ground level and adjust it as you climb, never being without a restraint.
There are great advantages in deer hunting from above, but that’s a moot point if one dies trying.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
