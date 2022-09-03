PADNWS-09-03-22 ABOVE DEER - PHOTO

With archery deer season back, bowhunters will be lurking overhead in trees stands for the advantages of elevation.

 Contributed

It has become the time of year when some of us look down on deer.

This is not to say that we disapprove of them. It is merely a matter of perspective. When we see them during a hunting season, it is often when we are at a higher elevation, literally looking down at them from a tree stand.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In