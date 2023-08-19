Kentucky’s traditional squirrel hunting season, open statewide today, once was a much bigger deal.
Consider the time when walking some of the hardwood ridges around Clarks River bottoms that Ug Thompson dropped a live toad down my pants. He had to tell me about it later because I never detected the amphibian within the inner realm of my britches.
You know that must have been long ago. About 60 years back, my circumference as a little stick figure kid was still slight enough to allow room around the waistline to insert a toad. (I’ve not had that kind of slack for a long while.)
My backsides were minimal enough at the time that they probably didn’t impede the little hopper. The toad likely fell straight through, exited out one of my pant cuffs and went on its way little traumatized by the entire event. I was blissfully unaware.
It was mid-August, and the fact that we were grubbing around out there in the woods at all tells something about the times. That was just before the third-Saturday-in-August opening of the squirrel season. We were there actually pre-season scouting, trying to find a few hickory trees with early ripening nuts where squirrels already were feeding, cutting on the green-husked nuts.
Finding a hickory, maybe a big shagbark with a heavy sprinkling of nut cuttings around the base, was a holy grail of sorts. You knew that on opening day you could slip in there and find leaves quivering and jumping as bushytails fed in the branches overhead.
Comparing then to now, I suspect far fewer people in recent days have been interested in enduring the mosquitoes, chiggers and ticks, along with heat and humidity, while traipsing through the weeds and woodlands to find a place where squirrels might be gnawing nuts for today’s opening day. Even if nobody was likely to introduce a toad into their personal space.
What you have to understand is that squirrels were relatively big game for the masses at one point. Squirrels and cottontail rabbits were the most hunted game species of that era, mainly because we had lots of them and lots of habitat where they endured.
Squirrels were the first of those species for their season to open, so attention naturally went to the bushytails first. Even now, squirrel hunting kicks off the hunting year with what is considered the first of the fall season, despite that it begins while it remains most decidedly summer.
Squirrels were a top-of-the-line pursuit with many experienced hunters, but they were most certainly the portal game for younger hunters. Most kids started their hunting experiences craning their necks trying to spot squirrels in the heavy foliage above.
Most any woodlot was an adequate proving ground. A second- or third-hand break-action shotgun and a handful of No. 6 shotshells or even a single-shot .22 and a few cents worth of cartridges could put you in business. (Of course, it helped to have a bottle of vile-smelling repellent and/or a cheap cigar or two to deter mosquitoes from sucking out all your blood while you waited in the woods.)
Those were times before deer and turkeys were common across Kentucky. It especially was the modern proliferation of whitetails that devalued squirrels in the view of typical hunters.
A World War I-era song asked the musical question “How ya gonna keep ‘em down on the farm after they’ve seen Paree?” The country doughboys must have had a different taste for life after being exposed to the exotic glitter of Paris and Europe in general.
So it was with Kentucky hunters after they started getting generous options at pursuing deer. After gaining chances at setting sights on 170-pound bucks, the quest for 1½-pound gray squirrels lost luster.
Targeting squirrels remains one of the best ways to break in new hunters and to hone hunting skills. Kids and other beginner hunters find a near perfect challenge when they start out on tree squirrels.
Learning basic woodsmanship, when and how to move, the powers of observation with eyes and ears, shot selection or rejection, safe use of weaponry — all these come smoothly with squirrel hunting.
Yet nowadays a great many new hunters, maybe a commanding majority, start out with deer hunting. It has become common these days for youth hunters to fire their first-ever shot at game with a .243, .260 or an older .30-30 from a ground blind or two-person ladder stand at the first legal whitetail to come along.
And even if it is a young doe or a button buck that catches the new hunter’s initial attentions, it could be difficult to get him or her equally stirred up about even a trophy fox squirrel.
Still, a Kentucky hunter’s background is really incomplete without a history of squirrel hunting. Late summer swelter, bloodthirsty insects and arachnids, spiderwebs in the face, stinging nettles swiping unwary legs — there are forces to be overcome and comforts will be compromised.
But when leaves of the hickory swish, when nutshell cuttings sprinkle down, when the plume tail appears in a hole through the foliage, there is still a flicker of thrill over an arboreal rodent even after the sporting equivalent of seeing Paree.
Maybe you don’t base your life around it anymore, but squirrel hunting still could be worth a toad down your britches.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be reached at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
