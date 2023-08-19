Squirrels

The simple woodsy pursuit of squirrel hunting lost some of its attraction with the advent of more prestigious game — deer in particular.

 Provided photo

Kentucky’s traditional squirrel hunting season, open statewide today, once was a much bigger deal.

Consider the time when walking some of the hardwood ridges around Clarks River bottoms that Ug Thompson dropped a live toad down my pants. He had to tell me about it later because I never detected the amphibian within the inner realm of my britches.

