METROPOLIS, Ill. — Almost exactly a year to the day since they closed, the church doors at 605 Metropolis Street are re-opening.
What for over 130 years was known as the Trinity Presbyterian Church building is now Tree of Life.
But traditions continue as Tree of Life’s first official service in the building will be a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6:03 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The service will include Christmas songs played on the church’s pipe organ by former Trinity organist, Mary Elliott Mullinix.
Tree of Life pastor Chris Benton said the candlelight service was Mullinix’s idea.
“She said it was something Trinity always did and people enjoyed,” he said.
Following the Christmas Eve candlelight service, Tree of Life’s next service at 605 Metropolis will be a New Year’s Eve service at 6:03 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Its first Sunday service will be on Jan. 8 at 10:03 a.m.
“With Christmas and New Year’s Day being on Sundays, we decided to wait until Jan. 8,” Benton explained.
Some background
At 132 years old when it closed on Dec. 26, 2021, Trinity was the county’s oldest continually-used building for religious services. According to the church’s history, Trinity Congregational Church was established as a mission of the Congregational Church of New England in 1889. After meeting in homes for a time, the present building was constructed and formally dedicated in March 1890. In 1920, Trinity Congregational and the First Presbyterian churches merged, forming the Union Presbyterian Congregational Church. Trinity Presbyterian Church was formed in January 1962.
In 2019, the congregation decided to close. That same year, Pastor Lauren Lambert-Goheen, who for eight years filled the pulpit as needed, became Trinity’s full-time pastor whose “focus was to walk with everyone through a difficult time,” she said.
As the days leading up to the closing approached, Lambert-Goheen told The Planet in 2021: “There has to be a purpose for this particular building — something that has made a difference in the community for this amount of time (to go forward). Once a space has been sacred, there’s something important about that continuing in the lives of people. We’ll see what that looks like. I believe that God’s not done here — both with the people who are part of the community, the congregation and the worship space itself.”
Moving forward
Tree of Life is more familiar to many as the First Church of God at 1105 Girard St.
When Benton became its pastor earlier this year, he told its board he had a lot of plans. One was to be more involved in the community.
Being a “Christ follower,” he said, is “about loving God and loving others, being part of your community, helping out wherever you can.”
The other was a name change.
“When I came for my interview, I asked a resident what she thought of First Church of God. She thought I was talking about someplace else, and I realized there’s a lot of ‘Firsts’ around here,” said Benton, who’s originally from East Peoria.
“I did a lot of praying, and Tree of Life came to me in the middle of the night. I did a lot of research on it. I focused on Revelation where the Tree of Life is referred to as Jesus. The emblem of a tree also has the aspect of family. In my head, it worked out perfectly. I feel like the church is my family — it originally brought me to church and kept me in it and built on my faith and now I’m a pastor. It’s still the same church (First Church of God), same board, different name, different attitude.”
He took the idea to the board and it approved.
“We’re still small, but I’ve got a lot of big dreams for when we grow bigger,” he said.
One of the first steps to that growth is a bigger location, which it has at 605 Metropolis. But how it got that location is a story in itself.
Lighting the path
When Lori Nichols learned Trinity was closing, she kept her ear to the ground for word of its sale.
“It is a treasure of Metropolis,” she said.
Nichols and her husband William, who passed away a year ago, moved to Metropolis in June 2015 as the new owners of Riverview Mansion Bed and Breakfast, located just four blocks down from Trinity. During his research for the mansion’s carriage rides, William learned Trinity and Riverview were built at the same time, 1889, and from the same bricks.
“In January, when it was put up for sale, my heart leapt. I said, ‘All right Lord, how the heck am I going to do this?’ My husband had just passed away. I have 10,000-square feet in a mansion, plus its yard work, landscaping, plumbing, cleaning — I’m a one-man band,” Nichols said.
She did her research. She talked to everyone she could, including Trinity members who told her if they could save three things — they would be “the sanctuary, the stained-glass windows and the existence of that church in whatever form that takes. I thought that was doable. I could see that path and a whole lot more than what they were talking about.”
Along with seeing the path, she also saw “the connection. I see the community need. The path is clear, it just needs hands. I talked to a pastor friend and he asked what God wanted me to do. I said that I’d asked, but not gotten an answer. I could see what needed to be done, what the community needs, the path — but I couldn’t see how to facilitate that path. I told God if it’s supposed to happen, light up the path, send me the people. If it’s not supposed to happen, I can walk away. Within 48 hours, I had it.”
Nichols wrote a letter to the Presbyterian council, which owned the building, about the different maintenance that needed to be attended to and made it an offer.
And while Facebook ran rampant that the building was going to become a soup kitchen, Nichols was in contact with Benton after learning he wanted to expand Tree of Life “and be more visible and more active in the community, that there are things this community needs and those needs aren’t being met,” she said. “We got together and compared lists, which were nigh on identical — a food bank, a warming center, a cooling center, a clothing pantry, a men’s shelter, community meals, date night drop-off, AA meetings, Celebrate Recovery.”
Falling into place
Nichols purchased the Trinity building on Sept. 30.
“I called my sister and said, ‘You know that movie, “We Bought a Zoo?” Well, I bought a zoo, but it’s actually a church.’ She said, ‘Lori, what are you going to do with a church?!’ I said, ‘Well, whatever needs getting done.’ ” Nichols said.
“That’s what we’re doing — what needs to be done is getting done. We’re going to be here, that’s the bottom line. Whatever needs to happen will happen. I’m going to light this town on fire and I don’t care if they know it’s me that struck the match.”
Benton, his wife MaryAnn and Tree of Life began making updates to the building Oct. 1. When the sanctuary isn’t used for church services, Nichols will be renting it for weddings and community events. The rest of the building will be used for numerous community events and outreaches, including a food pantry that will open in January.
“I understand the history of the building we’re in now and there are people who have been going there all their life. Change is great for everyone, but it’s hard to adjust,” Benton said. “We’re doing what God wants us to do.”
Nichols noted that while “things may be done new and different, I want the old congregation to know their traditions aren’t lost. I want to honor that outgoing congregation because those 12 or 18 folks didn’t want to give up their church. I want them to know the essence of their church will always be there. The stained glass will always have those names on it. We’ll have to change a few things, but they’re minor in comparison. Hopefully, the good part we can do with those minor changes will make a bigger difference in the community.”
In addition to the labor to convert the space to fill their needs, they have either been given or purchased at a tremendous discounts items to help with those needs — “things like that keep happening,” Nichols said.
“It’s been a really good partnership,” Benton said. “It takes me telling others to fully realize how great and amazing this is. I think He’s got great plans down here.”
The building has an open-door policy. “Used to be that churches used to be open and you could just come and sit,” Nichols said. “Our motto is if the doors are open, you’re welcome to come in. You yell ‘Marco,’ we’ll yell ‘Polo,’ and we’ll find each other.”
Tree of Life plans to keep its building on Girard and turn it into a men’s homeless shelter “if the right grants and everything falls into place,” Benton said. “I’ve got a couple of churches that have reached out and want to assist us in that. Hopefully, that can happen next year. We’ve got a lot to get in order. We’re going to wait on God’s timing, not my timing.
“I really think God is working down here,” he continued. “There’s a lot of great things He’s got going on. I’ve got God-sized dreams. I hope it works, but it’s up to Him. But somebody’s got to go out there. I’ve heard a lot say they’ve prayed about a homeless shelter for years; why didn’t you try it? It terrifies me, but there is a thought process in it. I’m trying to follow what God has in store for us. We want to make the community better.”
“It’s exciting,” Nichols said. “I’m excited to see what’s going to happen here.”
