In winter bears survive by hibernating by minimal activity and metabolic decrease. Trees survive the winter in much the same manner. Their minimal growth rate protects trees’ capillary systems from breaking down due to freeze-thaw. It is for this reason that late winter until early spring is the best time to prune trees.
Pruning at the right time keeps a tree healthy. Once leaves have dropped on deciduous trees and shrubs, it is easier to locate branches and remove broken, splintered, and dead wood. Winter pruning an inactive plant causes it less stress and eliminates exposure to insects and disease causing pathogens.
According to Davey Tree Service, a tree’s pruning cycle is 3-5 years depending on the species, size and health. Winter is the time to prune any trees and shrubs that bloom on new wood, and flowering trees and shrubs that flower after June. Prune apple, honey locust, and evergreens including cedar, fir, hemlock, pine and spruce in winter. Oak trees are particularly susceptible to the disease carrying Nitidulid beetle that is attracted to tree sap.
Wait until late spring to early summer to prune those that bloom on old growth so as not to remove flower buds. Spring is time for birch, walnut, juniper, and yew.
How to prune
Always sharpen and sterilize saws and knives. For large branch pruning wear chain saw gloves, goggles and ear protection. Cut several inches into live and un-splintered or cracked wood to reduce die-back. Cut to but not into the growth ring. Do not paint or otherwise treat a cut as it seals in moisture and any airborne pathogens. Natural does a better job of protecting itself. Cut at a downward facing angle to prevent water standing or carrying insects and disease into the cut. For more information on pruning techniques: UK Extension Service, HO-45 Pruning Landscape Trees.
THINGS TO DO
Garden: Replenish washed away mulch. Cutting back liriope (monkey grass) in the spring is a personal option. Whether cut next week or allowing it to die back and mulch in, until new growth starts, it will not be attractive. Sow annual seeds or order plants for delivery after the last frost. Tidy the garden while leaving stalks that still have seed heads. Hang suet feeders
Houseplants: Draw water for plants the day before to allow evaporation of chlorine and to warm to room temperature. Check for insects. Control mealy bugs(white fluff on stems) by touching the insect with a cotton swab dipped in rubbing alcohol. Insecticidal soap will control most insects. Mist foliage and wipe large leaves with a moist sponge or paper towel. Bright light or sun plants should be rotated a quarter turn daily to keep growth balanced. It also, gives you a chance to see if there are any problems and remove dying or spent leaves and blooms.
Moon signs: Plant flower plants today and tomorrow. The most fertile time to plant below ground root vegetables is the 24th-26th.
Vegetables: Start onion seed, planting it ¼” deep. Maintain temperate at 75 degrees. Soak parsley in warm water overnight, plant in moist peat moss-vermiculite mix and keep moist. It will germinate in 2-3 weeks. Reuse cake plastic containers as miniature greenhouse seed starters. Thoroughly wash before using and punch a few holes in the top and bottom for air circulation and drainage.
EVENTS
Feb. 1: “Lawn Management,” Master Gardener Toolbox Series, McCracken County Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, 5pm, 270-554-9520.
Feb. 2: “Cold Frames,” Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall County Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield Hwy, 12:15-12:45 pm. Reservation by Jan. 31, 270-527-3285, $10 fee includes lunch.
Feb. 8-10: Midwestern Herb and Garden Show, Mt. Vernon, Illinois, 618-242-3151, includes plants, garden items, and free hourly programs.
May 18: “Meet Me in the Garden,” Paducah Garden Club’s biannual garden tour and luncheon. To order tickets email reneetilley@hotmail.com or call 270-217-2955.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
