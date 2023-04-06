The McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service’s annual free seedling giveaway continues today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.
Expected varieties include white oak, black walnut and white pine. The extension office is located at 2025 New Holt Road.
