People taking part in Paducah’s Lower Town Neighborhood Association Treasure Hunt and Yard Sale on Saturday may find more treasure than they can shake a cutlass at.
The yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to noon throughout Lower Town, and maps will be available at the old Texaco station at Seventh and Madison streets that serves as a neighborhood information center.
Based on the premise that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, members of the neighborhood took the word “treasure” another step further and set up a pirate theme for the neighborhood yard sale.
Neighbors set up sails from a pirate ship at Seventh and Madison so people can take photos in front of it showing off the treasures that they found. A pirate flag can be seen at the Texaco station.
“It’s a treasure hunt and a yard sale because people have lots of treasures that they will be putting out,” Mary Byrne said. “We have about 21, 22 people and four art studios that will be open.
“We’re going to have a map, and it will have everybody (taking part in the treasure hunt and yard sale) marked. All of the houses will have tables out front, and they will have (Jolly Roger) flags.”
Tammara Tracy and others put up sails resembling a pirate ship on the corner opposite to the old Texaco station.
“In Lower Town, you have to give it a little extra twist,” Tracy said. “So, that’s why we (put up sails and a pirate flag). It’s fun.”
