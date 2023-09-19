Law enforcement in some western Kentucky counties now have access to trauma kits that can be used to treat injuries in emergency situations. The Graves County Sheriffs Department received 25 kits — one for each squad car — thanks to a donation from the Kentucky Colonels and nonprofit, the Sheep Dog Assistance Program.
Graves County Sheriff John Hayden said Monday that because the department covers a broad area, the kits will allow officers to treat wounds until medical responders arrive.
“Geographically speaking, we are an enormous county, and often, it takes a long time for an ambulance to get to your location,” Hayden said. “We find ourselves dealing with people who have been severely injured in car wrecks, other traumatic events, accidents, and things of that nature” he explained.
The kit comes fully equipped with over 15 life-saving tools, including gloves, antiseptic wipes and ointments, splints, chest pads, eye pads, gauze, and combat tape.
“Some of the items in this kit are life-saving. It enables us to help in those dire emergencies where minutes matter. It gives us the tools we need to save people’s lives,” Hayden said.
Graves County deputies will receive training to use the items in the kit. Hayden said knowing exactly how to apply the items will ensure they aren’t wasted and are being used correctly.
“We don’t want to be wasteful, and keeping fresh and clean products guarantees we give those in need the proper health aid,” he said.
Other counties to receive these kits include McCracken, Carlise, and Hickman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.