Graves County Sheriff

Sheriff Hayden said the trauma kits, which hold items like gauze, ointment, and antiseptic wipes, could buy time in an emergency situation.

 Jeremiah Hatcher | The Sun

Law enforcement in some western Kentucky counties now have access to trauma kits that can be used to treat injuries in emergency situations. The Graves County Sheriffs Department received 25 kits — one for each squad car — thanks to a donation from the Kentucky Colonels and nonprofit, the Sheep Dog Assistance Program.

Graves County Sheriff John Hayden said Monday that because the department covers a broad area, the kits will allow officers to treat wounds until medical responders arrive.

