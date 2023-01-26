Gov. Andy Beshear reminds Kentucky students that the application deadline is fast approaching for one of the premier higher education opportunities in the commonwealth — the engineering and construction-management scholarships offered annually by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
“These scholarships open doors for young Kentuckians who aspire to have an active role in literally building a Better Kentucky,” Beshear said Wednesday. “I encourage eligible students not to let the opportunity pass by taking time to apply for this year’s scholarship awards.”
Up to 30 scholarships will be awarded for the 2022-2023 academic year in civil engineering, engineering technology and construction management. Each scholarship comes with a paid summer job and guaranteed employment with KYTC upon graduation. Current college students as well as entering freshmen are eligible. The deadline for applications is Feb. 1, 2023.
“For more than 70 years, the KYTC scholarship program has afforded young men and women an extraordinary education and employment opportunity,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “At the same time, the program has been critical to the cabinet’s efforts to recruit and retain some of Kentucky’s best and brightest students.”
The Civil Engineering Scholarship is for students focusing on a four-year engineering degree who attend the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University or Kentucky State University. It is awarded to 10-20 new students and can be worth up to $59,200 (ranging from $7,200 to $7,600 per semester).
The Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship was established in 2009 in partnership with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). Each scholarship student will receive $3,000 per semester to complete an Associate’s Degree in Civil Engineering Technology from either of the KCTCS campuses in Lexington and Prestonsburg. The Cabinet will award up to 10 scholarships to students to attend either campus.
A new Construction Management Scholarship is for students focusing on a four-year construction management degree at Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University or Murray State University. A limited number of scholarships will be offered and they will be worth up to $59,200 (also ranging from $7,200 to $7,600 per semester).
All three types of scholarships include summer employment and job placement at KYTC after graduation. Scholarship recipients agree to work for KYTC for a year for every year they received the scholarship. Former scholarship recipients have held top management positions at KYTC including multiple state highway engineers, chief district engineers and branch managers.
KYTC Deputy Secretary Hancock was a sophomore at the former Hopkinsville Community College when he applied for his scholarship. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Kentucky in 1978.
“I’m proud to be among countless Transportation Cabinet leaders whose career was jumpstarted through these scholarship programs,” Deputy Secretary Hancock said. “Our employees have a diverse range of educational backgrounds and I’m excited we’re opening our doors even wider to help invest in the next generation.”
Scholarship recipients will be notified in April.
