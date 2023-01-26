Gov. Andy Beshear reminds Kentucky students that the application deadline is fast approaching for one of the premier higher education opportunities in the commonwealth — the engineering and construction-management scholarships offered annually by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

“These scholarships open doors for young Kentuckians who aspire to have an active role in literally building a Better Kentucky,” Beshear said Wednesday. “I encourage eligible students not to let the opportunity pass by taking time to apply for this year’s scholarship awards.”

