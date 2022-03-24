For Kessler Stacy of Paducah, an area workforce training program offers many advantages over the traditional experience, including job security, salary and flexibility.
However, one benefit trumps all others for the 20-year-old.
“I went to college first, and many of the courses — general education — weren’t very specific for my purpose,” said Stacy, who currently works as an insulator after studying psychology at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. “The curriculum (this program) is offering goes toward my career, so that’s a major push to be involved in the classes.”
Stacy is one of 20 locals training through the United Steelworkers Union Local 550 chapter to work at the U.S. Department of Energy Paducah site as radiological control technicians.
WKCTC is offering classroom space. The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership and the Lexington-based Mid-America Conversion Services are also partnering.
A March 10 deadline saw 31 applications, Local 550 training coordinator Rusty Reynolds said, calling it a good turnout after a noticeable drought in resumes.
“This training is to give people in our area a leg up,” Reynolds said. “Our plant has a hard time filling RCT jobs. It wants local workers, and we’re seeing less and less every time there’s an opening to fill these positions.”
Regional job shortages are nothing new, Reynolds said, though COVID-19 wasn’t precisely a boon.
“(Shortages) already existed, but they were amplified by current conditions,” he said. “I don’t want to say COVID caused it, but it contributed.”
Reynolds said a similar program at a sister site in Portsmouth, Ohio saw great success, conducted by the Pittsburgh-based USW Tony Mazzocchi Center — named after the well-known labor leader.
The Mazzocchi Center is also helping with the Paducah program, funded by a National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences grant. The DOE has offered a letter of reciprocity for the program, meaning workers at the Paducah site can be employed at other DOE facilities nationwide.
“The Paducah chamber was proud to partner with USW Local 550 on their Rad Tech program in hopes to bring more workers — current and future — to the Paducah DOE site,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“Funding for the DOE site has been a major priority for the Paducah chamber, and we will continue to advocate to see cleanup efforts continue on or ahead of schedule,” she added. “Thanks to grant funding that USW secured, this training is free to the participants. They will have the opportunity to gain the necessary skills to obtain a good-paying job with one of the contractors at the Paducah DOE site — one that could span their entire career.”
“The college is very happy to go alongside the local 550 to be a part of delivering this very important training for the continued success of the cleanup of the site,” said Kevin O’Neill, vice president of workforce training and economic development at WKCTC.
The first classes begin in late April, along with a celebratory event at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, in the WKCTC Emerging Technology Center.
