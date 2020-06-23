A section of Paducah’s Greenway Trail will be temporarily closed Wednesday to accommodate work for a floodwall pump station project.
The city announced Monday that a segment of the trail will be closed to the public 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday. The closure is between Greenway Trail mile markers 2.7 and 2.9 behind the Smoke Shop (2300 N. Eighth St.).
It’s part of the Paducah Floodwall Rehabilitation Project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
During the temporary closure, the Corps of Engineers contractor will be coordinating with Paducah Power System to install a transformer. The transformer will be used to power a new pump station that will be constructed in the future.
If anyone has questions, call the Engineering Department at 270-444-8511.
