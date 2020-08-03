A pair of Mayfield residents were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.
April Pettigrew, 37, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; purchase or possession of drug paraphernalia; rear license plate not illuminated; no registration plate and receipt; and no insurance.
Jeremy O’Neal, 33, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and purchase or possession of drug paraphernalia.
A McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Pettigrew at 1:15 a.m. Another deputy arrived with a K9 unit during the stop and the dog alerted to the presence of an illegal substance.
After a search of the vehicle, the deputies located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both Pettigrew and O’Neal were arrested and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.
