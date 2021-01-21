Two west Kentucky men were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges following a traffic stop on Lone Oak Road Wednesday afternoon, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

According to sheriff's reports, the driver of the vehicle, Jessy W. Ballard, 27, Kevil, was arrested for first-degree possession of methamphetamine, and for not having his driver's license on him. A passenger, Billy J. Jones, 46, Paducah, was arrested for first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine. 

According to detectives, approximately 15 grams of crystal methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.

Both men were taken to the McCracken County Jail.

