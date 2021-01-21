Two west Kentucky men were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges following a traffic stop on Lone Oak Road Wednesday afternoon, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
According to sheriff's reports, the driver of the vehicle, Jessy W. Ballard, 27, Kevil, was arrested for first-degree possession of methamphetamine, and for not having his driver's license on him. A passenger, Billy J. Jones, 46, Paducah, was arrested for first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine.
According to detectives, approximately 15 grams of crystal methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.
Both men were taken to the McCracken County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.