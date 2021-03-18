A traffic stop Wednesday morning landed a 27-year-old Paducah man on drug charges.
The Mc- Cracken County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Austin Moore. He was booked into the McCracken County Jail charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A sheriff’s deputy at around 2:10 a.m. stopped a vehicle in the area of McGuire Avenue for an alleged traffic violation and was subsequently searched during the investigation.
Deputies reported finding a backpack that contained a small amount of methamphetamine as well as methamphetamine paraphernalia, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Moore was the passenger in the vehicle. The sheriff’s office did not provide information on the driver.
