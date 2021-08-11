Two men were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of two loaded pistols, several loaded handgun magazines, a loaded high-capacity drum magazine and marijuana, according to the Paducah Police Department.
The police report indicates Algee Kentrel, 27, of College Park, Georgia, was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence. Javarrius Flemons, 27, of Avondale Road, was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
The traffic stop was conducted at 4:47 a.m. Sunday on Ellis Street, in the area of North 10th and Burnett streets. According to police, when an officer approached the vehicle, Kentrel, a passenger, appeared to be concealing items into the passenger door. In addition, a strong odor of marijuana was detected, police said.
After a search of the vehicle, police reported finding several loaded pistol magazines, a loaded drum magazine and loose ammunition. Police said two loaded 9mm Glock pistols were found, one behind a passenger door panel and one in the driver’s side door.
In a separate incident two weeks ago, police said Flemons was arrested for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and improper use of dealer plates.
Both men were taken to the McCracken County Jail following the Sunday arrests.
