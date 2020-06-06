A Lawrenceburg man faces drug- and firearm-related charges following a traffic stop and search of his vehicle on Wayne Sullivan Drive Thursday afternoon, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s reports indicate Johnathon R. Richardson, 46, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense; receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended or revokes license; failure to maintain insurance; and speeding 10 mph over the limit.
He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
