A Halloween traffic stop led to the arrest of a Marshall County woman on drug charges.
Angel A. Kirks is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, drug unspecified. She was also served with a Marshall County warrant at the time of her arrest.
A McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Pool Road
During the stop, the deputy learned that Kirks had an active warrant out of Marshall County.
The deputy then asked to search the vehicle and was given consent. A search revealed a quantity of narcotic pills identified as Hydrocodone. Kirks was determined to be the owner of the pills and placed under arrest.
She was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.