A Paducah man was arrested Saturday after police found him in possession of a handgun during a routine traffic stop, according to a Monday news release.
Johnny B. Harmon, 29, of Park Avenue, is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana. Paducah Police said Harmon was booked at the McCracken County Jail.
Officer Logan Barrow pulled over a Dodge Charger early on Saturday morning, after he saw the vehicle “disregard a stop sign” at H.C. Mathis Drive and North 8th Street, according to the news release.
Two passengers, Harmon and an unnamed man, told officers they were both in possession of handguns. Police said Harmon told officers he had a small amount of marijuana on his person, and gave it to them.
The driver, and the second passenger, were released with no charges.
A 9mm handgun was found in Harmon’s pants, police said. Records showed Harmon is a felon, and prohibited from carrying a handgun.
Police said Harmon was convicted last year of first-degree wanton endangerment. He had been identified as one of two people who fired shots from handguns, after an April 2019 altercation on Grover Street, according to the news release. Authorities said one person was hit by a shot fired by the second man, and officers said several shots hit a house across the street.
