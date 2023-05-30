A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will have a traffic paint crew working in KYTC District 1 starting Tuesday, May 30, according to a KYTC news release.
KYTC says the crew plans to work in McCracken County for several days, then move into the surrounding counties. The crew will apply yellow center-line paint. The caravan will be on the road during daylight hours anytime weather allows.
Motorists are reminded to avoid driving through wet paint. While the crews use a special paint that generally dries in about five minutes, driving through wet paint during the first few minutes after it is applied is not advised.
KYTC also says that motorists should be alert for a traffic paint caravan that will generally consist of a paint truck and two or three escort vehicles moving at about 45 mph on two-lane highways. Paint crews will attempt to pull off to allow traffic to pass when practical.
KYTC District 1 and the paint contractor will attempt to provide more specific information about routes the paint crew will work as the schedule firms up for additional counties, according to the news release.
Reynolds Striping is the prime contractor on this traffic stripe paint project. Appropriate caution is required whenever motorists encounter a mobile work caravan, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.