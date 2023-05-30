A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will have a traffic paint crew working in KYTC District 1 starting Tuesday, May 30, according to a KYTC news release.

KYTC says the crew plans to work in McCracken County for several days, then move into the surrounding counties. The crew will apply yellow center-line paint. The caravan will be on the road during daylight hours anytime weather allows.

