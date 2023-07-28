The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Thursday that a contractor will have three traffic paint crews working along sections of the Purchase Parkway and Interstate 69 starting Friday.
According to a KYTC news release, the contractor will have three paint crews working along the Purchase Parkway between the 0.0 mile marker at the Kentucky-Tennessee State line and the 21-mile marker at the U.S. 45/KY 80 Mayfield Exit 21 Interchange on Friday. This section of the Purchase Parkway runs through portions of Graves, Hickman and Fulton counties. As a reminder, there are several work zones along this section of the Purchase Parkway.
KYTC said the paint crews will then move to Interstate 69 between the 21-mile marker at the southwest edge of Mayfield, extending north to the 51.7-mile marker at the Interstate 24 Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City. This section of I-69 runs through Graves and Marshall counties. The application of new traffic paint along this section of I-69 will likely be completed sometime on Sunday, according to KYTC.
KYTC said motorists should be aware that these paint caravans will have a police escort to assist with traffic control and speed enforcement. Motorists are also reminded to avoid driving through wet paint. While crews use a special paint that generally dries in about five minutes, driving through wet paint during the first few minutes after it is applied is not advised.
KYTC said motorists should be alert for traffic paint caravans that will generally consist of a paint truck and two or three escort vehicles moving at about 50 miles per hour.
Reynolds Striping/Central Seal Joint Venture is the prime contractor on this $1.4 million traffic paint project that covers various routes in KYTC District 1, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.