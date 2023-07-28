The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Thursday that a contractor will have three traffic paint crews working along sections of the Purchase Parkway and Interstate 69 starting Friday.

According to a KYTC news release, the contractor will have three paint crews working along the Purchase Parkway between the 0.0 mile marker at the Kentucky-Tennessee State line and the 21-mile marker at the U.S. 45/KY 80 Mayfield Exit 21 Interchange on Friday. This section of the Purchase Parkway runs through portions of Graves, Hickman and Fulton counties. As a reminder, there are several work zones along this section of the Purchase Parkway.

