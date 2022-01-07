The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center continues to urge everyone to avoid travel in and through downtown Mayfield, as debris removal efforts continue.
While debris work has been halted because of weather conditions, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor plans to resume activities as soon as possible, according to the Kentucky transportation cabinet.
Flaggers will be blocking streets where crews are active. Combined with closures because of structural issues with downtown buildings, travel through downtown Mayfield in the tornado corridor continues to be limited to only those who are directly involved in debris removal and other recovery efforts.
The public is asked to use the Ky. 121-Bypass, the Ky. 80 Mayfield South Bypass, and Interstate 69 as an outer loop, then travel inbound to access specific businesses that are open.
Trucks accessing businesses south of the downtown area may travel 6th Street northward to take James Street westward to access U.S. 45 northbound to reach Interstate 69. However, this route may be blocked from time to time because of ongoing debris removal efforts.
Officials emphasized that debris removal efforts will require specific streets throughout the tornado corridor to be blocked for extended periods from time to time.
The public may avoid delays by using the bypass routes to skirt the edge of Mayfield, then travel inbound to access specific business locations, according to KYTC.
As a reminder, there is a dark to daylight curfew in Mayfield. Those traveling to and from work will be allowed access to their workplace during curfew hours.
