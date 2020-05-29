• Interstate 24 westbound lanes, mile point 4.8 near the Perkins Creek Bridge extending westward through the U.S. 60 Exit 4 interchange to mile point 2.8 just past the Ky. 305 Paducah Exit 3 interchange, one lane and load-width restriction (13 feet), starting Monday through June, bridge deck overlay and maintenance.
• Dorena-Hickman Ferry, closed due to rising floodwaters covering the Kentucky Landing, expected to reopen around June 4-5.
