Toyota donates three cars to WKCTC's auto tech programs

West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s automotive technology programs got a nice boost Wednesday with the donation of a trio of cars by Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky, a news release from the school announced.
Toyota is giving 32 cars to 11 schools across the state, news outlets reported, citing a joint statement from Toyota and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. The cars are 2018-2021 models of the Camry, Avalon and Lexus, including several hybrid models.
WKCTC’s vehicles — which included Camry and Rav4 models between 2017 and 2021 — will provide the program’s students with a valuable opportunity to rev up their knowledge base surrounding the latest technologies employed across the automotive world.
“The donation was to all of our transportation programs to include diesel technology and collision repair. These programs provide training for our students on the advanced electronics and collision detection systems of the automobile,” said Stephanie Milliken, WKCTC dean of applied technologies. “Each program will have the ability to present new hands-on exposure to the complicated systems of current vehicles and be better prepared for their industry.”
The school would not have been able to buy vehicles at a quick enough pace to keep up with technology, according to the news release. These programs help students learn automotive troubleshooting, preventative maintenance and servicing and repairing cars and trucks to prepare graduates for entry-level positions in the auto repair industry, which is why Toyota wants to help the students keep up with the times.
“We believe it’s our responsibility to partner with educators to support career readiness programs that help develop our future workforce,” said Kim Ogle, Toyota Kentucky corporate communications manager. “Our goal is help prepare students for future workforce success and expose them to an industry that is a vital component of Kentucky’s economy.”
More information about WKCTC’s applied technologies programs can be found on the school’s website or by contact Milliken at stephanie.milliken@kctcs.edu.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.