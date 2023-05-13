METROPOLIS, Ill. — Before COVID-19, hundreds gathered to hear information about a class action lawsuit filed in May 2018 at Benton’s federal courthouse against Honeywell alleging toxic radiation discharges from the plant, located on U.S. 45 just north of Metropolis’ city limits.

The community is again invited to attend an informational town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the Metropolis Community Center, 900 W. 10th St.

