METROPOLIS, Ill. — Before COVID-19, hundreds gathered to hear information about a class action lawsuit filed in May 2018 at Benton’s federal courthouse against Honeywell alleging toxic radiation discharges from the plant, located on U.S. 45 just north of Metropolis’ city limits.
The community is again invited to attend an informational town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at the Metropolis Community Center, 900 W. 10th St.
Attorney Kevin Thompson will provide an update on the status of the pending Honeywell litigation. Thompson, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, which are Massac County residents, the City of Metropolis and Massac County, will also be available to answer questions.
The jury trial for the class action and other cases filed is set for Feb. 26, 2024, in the Federal District Court for the Southern District of Illinois in Benton.
Richard Kruger, of Kruger & Abell Law Firm of Metropolis, began the lawsuit in 2018. He said, in the years since, it has grown to include several lawsuits that are pending in federal court. These suits currently include: four personal injury lawsuits, two wrongful death cases, and the initial class action complaint filed on May 16, 2018.
On Oct. 5, 2022, the Federal Court entered an order allowing plaintiffs to proceed on plaintiffs’ second amended complaint on violations of the federal Price-Anderson Act and all state law claims except strict liability. Honeywell answered the complaint on Dec. 22, 2022.
According to the attorney, in order to state a cause of action under Price-Anderson, the plaintiffs must establish: that Honeywell released radiation into the environment in excess of federal regulation limits; the plaintiffs were exposed to the radiation; the plaintiffs have sustained injury; and radiation was the cause of those injuries.
In addition, the City of Metropolis and Massac County filed a complaint for damage and injunction against Honeywell on July 27, 2021. Under federal law, units of local government cannot be members of a class action. According to the attorney, these suits seek monetary damages for contamination of radioactive and toxic waste emitted from Honeywell, the establishment of a medical monitoring program to protect from risk of latent disease and abatement of risk.
“The cooperation of city and county officials has been greatly appreciated,” Kruger said. “Their participation has greatly facilitated the securing of information.”
Over the course of the litigation’s history, Kruger said thus far:
• 66,463 documents have been reviewed by the plaintiffs’ attorneys — some were provided by Honeywell pursuant to discovery; others were on file in government offices; some were secured by the Freedom of Information Act.
• 52 Massac County properties have been tested by plaintiffs, with the results mailed to the property owners prior to May 17, 2023.
• And, depositions have been taken of plaintiffs, Honeywell employees, Honeywell workers, doctors and others.
Coinciding with the number of lawsuits involved, Metropolis/Massac County residents and governments are represented by eight law firms.
“These lawyers have extensive trial experience,” Kruger said. “Many have extensive experience representing individuals suffering from air contamination from radioactive and other toxic materials.”
The attorneys will be paid from the monies recovered. While the work is still ongoing, to date they have spent over $1.3 million in litigation costs, which includes retention of experts, filing fees, service fees, deposition costs and other items.
“This amount shows how serious the plaintiffs’ attorneys are taking this suit against Honeywell,” Kruger said. “These attorneys believe Massac County residents have been seriously injured.”
The Honeywell Metropolis Works is the only uranium hexafluoride conversion facility in the United States. Kruger noted there are several rumors in the community concerning the effect to Honeywell if the case is successful. He emphasized that none of those that have been reported to the attorneys are true.
“The Metropolis facility is essential to the production of nuclear fuel at a nuclear power plant,” Kruger said. “If the plaintiffs are successful, their litigation will not cause the Metropolis facility to be shut down because this plant is essential for America’s nuclear industry.”
Honeywell International, Inc., is a multi-national conglomerate. As of 2022, Honeywell International has over $62 billion in assets, an annual income of over $4.75 billion and a global workforce of about 97,000 employees.
