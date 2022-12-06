Substance use is prevalent in nearly every community across Kentucky and the nation, and the Purchase Area is no exception, according to those active in the struggle against substance use and those who are in recovery from substance use disorders.
Now, groups across the state are sharing their ideas on what kind of programs are needed to help those with substance use disorders get into recovery.
Dozens of community members gathered at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center last week to share their stories on how opioid and substance use has impacted this region of the state with the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. The commission was formed earlier this year via House Bill 427 to determine how funds from a $478 million Kentucky was allocated from settlements from pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson as part of a multi-state lawsuit addressing the nationwide opioid epidemic.
Last week’s meeting was part of a town hall series the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission held in several cities across the state, wrapping up the series in Paducah on Nov. 29. The commission has been tasked with learning what communities across the state are doing to address the opioid epidemic as it determines the best ways to distribute the $478 million settlement. House Bill 427 allocates 50% of the funds to go toward local governments to address the opioid epidemic and the remaining 50% from the settlement to the Commonwealth. The money allocated for the Commonwealth will then be distributed via grants to groups across the state who are fighting the opioid epidemic.
With the settlement funds coming to the state spread over the next two decades, Opioid Abatement Commission Chair Bryan Hubbard said he hopes the funding can change the way Kentucky is fighting the opioid epidemic.
In 2021, 2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses, a 14.5% increase from 2020. According to Kentucky’s Office of Drug Control Policy, an opioid was involved in 90% of all overdose deaths in Kentucky in 2021. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, was detected in more than 70% of those overdose cases in Kentucky and across the nation.
Several people who are in recovery from substance use disorders shared their stories of recovery and their views from their personal experience on what would best help people with substance use disorders who are looking for a pathway to recovery. Those who spoke have a variety of careers from addiction counselors and marketing specialists to elected officials and physicians.
Billie Preston, program director for Lifeline Recovery Center’s women’s campus in Paducah, said she is in recovery and the long-term recovery program she went through at Lifeline as a patient helped to give her a second chance at life.
‘I learned I was a product of my past, but I did not have to be a prisoner of it. [Lifeline] helped me gain employment. I was shown how to make a budget and manage taking care of a household. I was slowly transitioned back into society. The longer duration is exactly what I needed,” Preston said.
She now works at Lifeline helping others in their recovery process, and said she would like to see what more Lifeline would be able to provide to patients if it were to receive some funding from the state’s opioid settlement money.
Steve Powless, chairman of Lifeline Recovery Center, said the non-profit, faith-based long-term recovery program has served over 2,000 patients since 2013 with donations from community members, churches and businesses, and was recently accredited and allowed to start receiving insurance payments.
“Our yearning is to treat more people. However due to limited facilities and resources we can only treat a fraction of the applicants that want into our life-changing program,” Powless said. “Our philosophy is to make sure costs are never a barrier to someone one who wants to get sober.”
Powless suggested several uses for the settlement money to fund recovery-related needs, including updated facilities and transitional housing, transportation for clients, training for personnel and legal aid for clients who need legal assistance during their recovery process.
Other speakers noted limitations that could prevent someone with substance use disorder from seeking treatment, such as lack of access to transportation.
One of the prevailing themes of last week’s town hall was changing the way in which people perceive those with substance use disorders and challenging some of the misconceptions the general public might have with regards to substance use treatment methods.
One idea the committee advocated for is called harm reduction, a strategy that aims to minimize negative impacts from substance use, even to people who are actively using substances who have not yet made the decision to go into recovery.
One harm reduction-based service is syringe exchange, which is intended to slow the spread of blood borne diseases such as Hepatitis C and HIV by exchanging used needles for clean syringe needles for those who use intravenous substances. State legislation passed in 2015 allows for syringe service and syringe exchange programs to be implemented locally with the consent of the local health department, city council and county fiscal court where the program resides.
Lauren Carr is the program coordinator for the Graves County Needle Exchange, also known as The Exchange. The Exchange gives clients clean needles for the used needles clients return, then disposes of the used needles, which Carr said keeps the contaminated needles and syringes off the streets.
The Exchange is the only syringe exchange program in the Purchase Area and serves clients from all eight Purchase counties as well as clients from Livingston County, Crittenden County and Metropolis, IL, Carr said.
The program’s goal, Carr said, is to meet people where they are and to provide a judgment-free atmosphere for those struggling with substance use disorders. They are also given tools and education on what they need to know to stay alive while living with substance use disorder, and The Exchange has additional resources for people who are ready to enter a treatment program.
“We’re not trying to judge anybody for engaging in substance use. A lot of people think syringe exchange is enabling. Harm reduction values life, choice, respect, and compassion over judgment, discrimination, and punishment,” Carr said.
“We meet individuals where they are, but we don’t leave them there.”
