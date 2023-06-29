Lindy Casebier, Secretary of Kentucky's Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, will be the featured speaker at next Thursday's Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast.
The morning's program, A Salute to the Arts, will also feature the Leadership Paducah Class #36 class project fundraising total reveal. The class has been raising funds to benefit Paducah Day Nursery and Learning Center which will go toward the purchase of two new vans to transport their children to educational and recreational sites in the region.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Paducah-McCracken Co. Convention and Expo Center. Pre-registration is required by 2 p.m. Monday at paducahchamber.org or by calling 270-443-1746. Power Card holders do not have to pre-register. The cost is $25.
Casebier, a Louisville native, was appointed by Gov. Beshear in February 2023 as the Secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
In 2019 Casebier was appointed as Deputy Secretary for the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet after many years as a public-school educator, administrator, legislator and non-profit director.
Casebier previously served in senior roles within the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. For 18 years, Casebier represented Louisville in the Kentucky General Assembly, where he chaired the Senate Education Committee.
