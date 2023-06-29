Lindy Casebier, Secretary of Kentucky's Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, will be the featured speaker at next Thursday's Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast.

The morning's program, A Salute to the Arts, will also feature the Leadership Paducah Class #36 class project fundraising total reveal. The class has been raising funds to benefit Paducah Day Nursery and Learning Center which will go toward the purchase of two new vans to transport their children to educational and recreational sites in the region.

