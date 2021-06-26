A three-day country music festival held in Paducah over Labor Day Weekend is returning this year at Carson Park
Touchdowns and Tunes combines two of the South's favorite things: live country music and televised college football; the goal being to create the biggest tailgate party in America, according to a news release.
This year’s star-studded lineup includes headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert and Chris Young with support from Ashley McBryde, Larry Fleet, Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan, Michael Ray, Parker McCollum, Eric Paslay, Kameron Marlowe, SixForty1, The Steel Woods, Bryan Kent and more.
Entering its fourth year, Touchdown and Tunes has grown at a rapid rate and shows no signs of slowing down. The festival grounds feature two stages with 25 artists, various attendee experience zones to tailor to everyone’s wants and needs and oversized LED screens throughout displaying college football games, according to the news release.
Children 10 and younger receive free admission and can enjoy their day in the new PeeWee Zone complete with inflatables, giant games and more.
New to Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party 2021 is onsite RV and tent camping. Touchdowns and Tunes has also partnered with several hotels in the area that will include a shuttle pass to and from the festival and free parking at the hotel.
Also new to this year’s festival is the locker room. This is where people can come grab a drink, enjoy a DJ and dance on a dirt floor dance floor while waiting for their favorite artist to perform or for just a change in scenery.
For more information, go to: www.touchdownsandtunes.com or www.facebook.com/touchdownsandtunes.
