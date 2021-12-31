The Kentucky Department of Revenue will honor the IRS special tax relief for those in any area designated by the FEMA as qualifying for individual assistance due to the tornadoes that caused extensive damage in western Kentucky on Dec. 10-11.
Under state law, Kentucky honors federal extensions related to disaster relief for filing of income tax returns, including payment of tax due. This extension to file and pay taxes does not apply to sales tax and other type of taxes. However, taxpayers with disaster-related delays who are seeking filing extensions or have been assessed penalties for taxes other than income may contact the Department of Revenue to request an extension or a waiver of penalties.
This extension allows affected taxpayers until May 16, 2022, to file Kentucky income tax returns and submit tax payments for individual income tax, corporate income tax, income tax withholding, and limited liability entity tax.
For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after Dec. 10, 2021, are postponed through May 16, 2022. This includes the April 18, 2022, deadline for filing 2021 individual and business income tax returns and paying any tax due. The postponement also applies to the fourth quarter 2021 estimated tax payment of income tax due on Jan. 18, 2022, and the first quarter 2022 payment due on April 18, 2022.
“At a time of such unimaginable loss, we want to eliminate any unnecessary burdens so that our people can take care of their loved ones and get their lives back on track,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “This extension allows taxpayers affected by these devastating storms additional time to submit their quarterly payments due, as well providing an extension on filing their 2021 returns. Among other things, this also means that individual taxpayers can skip making the fourth quarter estimated tax payment, normally due Jan. 18, 2022, and instead include it with the 2021 return they file, on or before May 16, 2022.”
Late filing and payment penalties will be waived for those affected taxpayers seeking this relief, but Kentucky tax laws have no provision for the waiver of interest.
Taxpayers are advised to label the top margin of the tax forms filed under this relief provision in large, red letters with the words “Kentucky Tornado Relief.”
Taxpayers requiring additional information or assistance on individual income taxes may contact the Department of Revenue at 502-564-4581.
The federal disaster declaration also activates the state law which provides for a refund of Kentucky sales and use tax paid for building materials permanently installed in the repair or replacement of structures damaged in counties covered under a federal disaster relief declaration.
Refunds apply to purchases made on or after Dec. 12, 2021, the date of the Federal disaster declaration for individual relief. Applicants have three years from the date the area is declared a federal disaster to submit their refund claims to the Kentucky Department of Revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.