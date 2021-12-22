The Princeton City Council met briefly on Monday, Dec. 20.
Councilman Jim Joiner reported President Joe Biden flew into the Princeton-Caldwell County Airport on Dec. 15. Biden took a tour of western Kentucky and met with local leaders to assess the aftermath of the deadly storms and tornadoes.
“The Princeton Electric Plant Board has been working 24/7 to restore power,” Joiner added. “Everyone is back with power that can accept electricity.”
He said 115-120 homes are unable to be energized.
Joiner said Owensboro Electric Power, Frankfort Plant Board and Paducah Power System worked side-by-side with PEPB and offered mutual aid.
“There is a long road in front of us, with transformers and materials hard to get,” Joiner said. “This is going to be a very expensive journey, and we’ll rely on FEMA for 100% reimbursement.”
“We have been informed by FEMA we are no longer in an emergency,” Princeton Mayor Dakota Young said. “We apparently have to go back to normal contracting.”
As a result, Young and the council approved to solicit bids for additional clean-up efforts.
