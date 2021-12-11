A massive tornado swept across Western Kentucky overnight and continued south into the early morning hours Saturday, causing severe damage and loss of life.
Gov. Andy Beshear said in an early morning address that the death toll would reach at least 50 and could climb even higher.
It will likely go down as “the most significant tornado event in Kentucky’s history,” the governor said. More than 56,000 people were without power in Kentucky at 2 a.m. Four likely tornadoes impacted counties across the state and one massive storm devastated southwestern Tennessee and the western half of Kentucky.
“Remember, each of these lives are children of God, irreplaceable to their families and their communities,” Beshear said. “We will make it through this. We will rebuild. We are strong, resilient people.”
In the community of Mayfield, multiple buildings collapsed in the severe weather including First Baptist Church. Several people were trapped inside a damaged candle factory in Mayfield and that a shift was ongoing when the storm hit.
Beshear declared a state of emergency early Saturday for what he said was major tornado damage in several western counties. Beshear said the National Guard has been summoned to respond to the region.
“We have had multiple tornadoes touch down in dozens of Kentucky counties,” he said.
Early this morning on Facebook, FBC Mayfield Pastor Wes Fowler posted a message for the church family.
“We sometimes need to be reminded that the facility where we worship is not the church - *we* are the church, the body of Christ. We always teach this truth, but now we’ll have to live it.”
Fowler posted that the campus was severely damage. “Basically, every part of our campus will need to be restored/repaired. But we’ll be ok. In fact, we’ll be better than ok. The Lord will use this storm for our benefit, not our detriment. I honestly don’t know how just yet, but I trust He will.”
Fowler asked the church to pray for first responders and the injured. “Pray for the Lord to be glorified – even through something so difficult.”
The tornado was thought to have started in Arkansas and rolled through Mayfield as it entered Kentucky and then swept through Eddyville, Princeton and Dawson Springs, said WKYT meteorologist Chris Bailey. The twister was on the ground for more than 200 miles, he said.
