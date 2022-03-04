Over $200,000 was raised at a recent tornado relief benefit concert in February where Kentucky native artists Steven Curtis Chapman and Ricky Skaggs, among others, performed.
The funds raised at the Kentucky Tornado Relief Benefit Concert will go toward Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian non-profit organization that provides physical and spiritual aid to victims of disasters and other crisis situations. The organization is planning on sending volunteers to help with rebuilding efforts in Mayfield during the spring, according to a previous report from The Sun. According to Samaritan’s Purse’s website, all ticket funds from the sold-out concert will be used to help tornado victims.
The concert was held at Heartland Church in Paducah on Feb. 20.
Chapman, who is from Paducah, said the community brought an atmosphere of encouragement to those recovering from the tornadoes that hit Kentucky in December, and showed love to their neighbors.
“Sometimes amazing beauty shows up in the most broken places, and that’s what it felt like happened in Paducah on the evening of Feb. 20,” Chapman said in a press release.
“I want to thank all the folks who came out and supported the benefit for Mayfield, Ky. last Sunday night. We thank our sponsors. We couldn’t have done this show without you. I believe God blessed all of our efforts,” Skaggs added in a press release.
Other Kentucky artists who performed at the concert include Larry Stewart, who is also from Paducah, and Jason Crabb.
