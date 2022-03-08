The deadline for victims of the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes to apply for federal assistance is next Feb. 14. Those who could benefit from federal aid to repair damaged buildings and other tornado-related needs who have not applied for the assistance should make that application.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration have been in western Kentucky since soon after the tornadoes swept through the area on the night of Dec. 10, educating victims about financial assistance available to them to repair or replace property and businesses.
As of Sunday, the SBA has approved $47.2 million in disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses, while FEMA has approved $14.1 million in assistance for individuals and households, including $10.2 million for housing assistance and $3.9 million for other disaster-related needs.
FEMA has also provided $2 million in rental assistance to more than 1,500 survivors.
The best way for people to apply for federal assistance is through the Disaster Recover Centers set up across the region, including the one in the Mayfield Shopping Center at 1102 Paris Road in Mayfield, which was moved from the Graves County Library recently or the SBA Business Recovery Center at the Joe Creason Community Center at 1600 Park Ave. in Benton.
SBA public affairs specialist Sally Graham and FEMA media relations specialist La-Tanga Hopes said that anyone whose property sustained damage in the December tornadoes should apply for assistance before the deadline, even if they think they may not get it.
“It’s been a challenge to dispel some of the myths,” Graham said. “I’m still finding people who think that you have to be declined by a private bank first before you apply for any assistance for low-interest long-term recovery with SBA.
“That’s not the case. Disaster loans are directly from the U.S. Treasury through SBA to the disaster survivor, so there’s no outside bank involved.”
Graham said that she was talking with a church that was involved in the immediate disaster needs and it is just now stopping to get a contractor out because of some ceiling leaks.
“He said the church didn’t suffer any damage, but the contractor told him debris is on their roof, with a hole or two,” she said. “I advised him to please go to the Disaster Recovery Center in Mayfield while (agency representatives) are still here, and we could just walk through the application.
“A lot of people think that maybe, in their eyes, the damage to their home or business is not that much compared to businesses where there is nothing left. I was asked if there was a threshold: ‘Do I have to have so much damage before SBA helps me?’ and that’s not the case, either.”
Hopes said that survivors in the process of completing an appeals letter should know that services will be ongoing even after the deadline, so the appeals process will not be interrupted.
“Remember, you are working towards eligibility,” she said. “Explain in your letter why your home is longer safe, sanitary or functional.”
FEMA and the SBA have been working together to help survivors and their homes and businesses recover from the December tornadoes. Both agencies have representatives at the Disaster Recovery Centers.
“If you are completing an application for the first time and instructed to visit the Small Business Administration, please do so,” Hopes said. “By walking away or ending the process, you could possibly be leaving FEMA grant money that may later be allocated to you on the table.”
Besides temporary housing, FEMA can help eligible applicants with housing construction, disaster-related medical and dental costs, clothing and household items, providing fuels for heating, moving and storage expenses, child care and critical needs.
People can apply through FEMA or the SBA at any Disaster Recovery Center, through disasterrecovery.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 (-FEMA). SBA assistance can also be found through disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela or by calling 1-800-659-2955.
FEMA is also seeking to fill temporary positions for 120-day periods which may be renewed. Kentuckians who wish to apply for these positions can go to usajobs.gov to learn more and submit their applications.
Salaries range from $16.12 an hour to $45.24 an hour. Detailed information is provided for each position including pay and benefits.
These job postings will close on Monday or when the agency has received 200 applications, whichever is sooner. Applicants may be contacted via email, phone or mail regarding the interview, hiring and selection process.
