Tornado aftermath: Mayfield experiences volunteerism at its finest

As incredible as the power of the tornado that cut through downtown Mayfield on Friday was, perhaps just as amazing is the turnout of volunteers from local areas and from outside of Kentucky.
Along Sixth and Seventh streets and throughout the downtown area, volunteers worked in large groups to help cut up fallen trees and clear brush and debris.
Kirk and Ruth Devereaux came from Clarksville, Tennessee, to help with the effort. Ruth cleared away fallen bricks, while her husband, Kirk, helped to carry away part of cut-up trees.
“My husband is in 5th Special Forces Group (at Fort Campbell), and they just came out here to help clean up,” she said. “I just came with him to help out, too.”
“I just want to help out in the community,” Kirk said. “We made a couple of phone calls to some other buddies, and they said that they were out here organizing teams, so we decided to come out early in the morning.”
Kirk Devereaux clarified this was not an official mission but soldiers from Fort Campbell coming out on their own to help.
Zachary Stafford of Brentwood, Tennessee, was also helping to clear bricks Sunday morning.
“We’re part of aerial disaster relief,” he said. “We help with disasters like tornadoes, floods, hurricanes – stuff like that.”
Artisan Contractors brought in a crew soon after the tornado went through town and helped with the clean-up efforts as well.
Jesse Hermosillo of Kevil and Clinton Fox of Mayfield worked to board up windows on multiple-story buildings Sunday morning.
“We’ve been up here the past couple of days,” said Artisan owner Roger Dillingham. “We’ve been working on First Baptist Church, mostly, doing clean-up up there and working on (boarding windows), the middle school, we’ve got a garage we’ve got to go put a roof on – just whatever people need done is what we’re trying to do.”
Volunteers clear out part of a house that held an air conditioner window unit.
Volunteers clear out cut-up trees from a property along Seventh Street Sunday morning. A great deal of the volunteer effort focused on clearing out fallen trees and debris from properties in that area.
Curtis Kraus (right) of Jackson, Missouri, and Bryant Gage of Cape Girardeua, Missouri, were part of a group of volunteers who came to help with their chain saws. “If you’ve got the ability, you’ve got the responsibility,” Kraus said.
Kirk Devereaux of the 5th Special Forces Group of Fort Campbell losses a log onto a pile of brush and debris in Mayfield Sunday morning. Devereaux, his wife, Ruth, and several other soldiers came to Mayfield Sunday as volunteers to help with the clean-up effort.
Jesse Hermosillo (left) and Clinton Fox of Artisan Contractors work to board p windows in downtown Mayfield on Sunday.
Volunteers brought chain saws to help make fallen trees into a more portable size.
Hundreds of volunteers ascended on Mayfield to help with clean-up efforts, including this group of people working to clear fallen trees from a home on Seventh Street.
Several volunteers brought their own equipment such as chainsaws and backhoes to make the work get done faster.
Curtis Kraus brought his chainsaw from Jackson, Missouri, while Bryant Gage of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, joined Kraus and others who came to Mayfield from what was literally a neighboring state.
“We’ve got seven guys or so helping,” Kraus said. “Just friends helping people. If you’ve got the ability, you’ve got the responsibility.”
