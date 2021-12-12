Britney Hargrove, Marshall County’s Parks Department director provided information for residents in the aftermath of Friday night’s tornado.
Debris
All Marshall County residents with debris on their property can move the natural vegetation type of debris such as trees, limbs, etc. to the edge of the road and it will be removed as soon as possible. Do not place house materials or other debris in these collection piles. Follow instructions from your insurance companies regarding the removal of other debris. Road crews will be removing debris from the right-of-way over the next several days. The priority at this time is to open the roadways and work to ensure all residents are accounted for.
Missing people
If you have loved ones that you have not been able to get into contact with, call 202-316-4130
Sheltering
Anyone needing long term sheltering is encouraged to call Marshall County Sherriff dispatch at 270-527-1333
Supplies
If you are an organization able to provide supplies such as food, water, tarps, etc. leave a comment below and you will be contacted. There is a need for construction materials such as new lumber.
Donations
All donations should be taken to Central Elementary School on Vine Street in Draffenville. No clothes at this time. If you have been affected by the storm and have specific needs, please call 202-316-5167
Travelers
All non-essential travelers, please remain off the roadways in impacted areas. The crews need space to work. The more vehicles that are in the way, the longer the clean-up process and the time to restore power will take.
Volunteers
Beginning Monday, volunteers should report to Marshall County High and will be shuttled to their locations. Parking will be between the football field and basketball gym. Shuttles will begin transport at 7 a.m.
Traffic diversions
Traffic on Moors Camp Highway will be one direction and is restricted to residents and authorized volunteers and official personnel. Moors camp Highway will be restricted at dusk to all non-essential travel.
