Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.