Top teams get better in WKAA academic competitions

The Calloway County High School academic team is one of two schools leading the WKAA with a record of 6-1. Members of the CCHS team include (at table, from left) Ethan Cain, Cesar Villeda, Isaac Martin and Ellie Whisman. The Lakers swept their opponents Thursday at PTHS.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

At the midway point in the West Kentucky Academic Association season, schools are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack in their respective districts.

McCracken County went 2-1 in its academic team competitions at Paducah Tilghman on Thursday to push its lead in District 2.

