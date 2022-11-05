At the midway point in the West Kentucky Academic Association season, schools are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack in their respective districts.
McCracken County went 2-1 in its academic team competitions at Paducah Tilghman on Thursday to push its lead in District 2.
MCHS beat host Paducah Tilghman 29-10 and Murray 34-10, but fell to Calloway County 36-16.
Calloway County swept its three matches, beating PTHS 36-9 and Murray 33-12, while Paducah Tilghman beat Murray 23-22.
Marshall County also swept its competition at Fulton County on Tuesday, beating the host Pilots 16-4 and Hickman County 19-1. Fulton County beat HCHS 13-3.
Graves County beat both of its opponents on Thursday in Mayfield, beating Crittenden County 20-14 and Livingston Central 19-4. Crittenden County beat LCHS 17-11.
Ballard Memorial did not host its scheduled competition on Thursday featuring Carlisle County and Mayfield high schools because the school was closed due to the flu.
After the first three weeks of competition, here are the district standings, with each teams wins and losses:
• District 1: Fulton County 4-2, Carlisle County 1-3, Hickman County 1-5, Fulton 0-0.
• District 2: McCracken County 5-2, Mayfield 2-2, Ballard Memorial 1-3.
• District 3: Calloway County 6-1, Graves County 4-2, Murray 2-5.
• District 4: Marshall County 6-1, Paducah Tilghman 4-2, Crittenden County 2-5, Livingston Central 0-5.
Cairo (Ill.) High School is also a member of the WKAA, but has not yet taken part in a competition.
WKAA schools will take subject assessment tests during the next week. Assessments in the subjects of arts and humanities, composition, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies are given to help students prepare for the statewide Governor’s Cup academic competition in those areas.
The question-and-answer competition portion of the WKAA season will resume Nov. 15 and 17.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.