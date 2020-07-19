There’s more than three months until the Nov. 3 general election and Paducah’s top primary vote-getters for city commission are seeking to keep their spots.
It’s an eight-way race and only the top four in November will serve Paducah residents for the next two years. The June 23 primary narrowed the field from eight to nine; candidate Buzz VonTesmar was eliminated.
Raynarldo Henderson received the most primary votes in his fourth run for commission, while incumbent Sandra Wilson ranked second in her bid for a fifth term.
Melinda Winchester and Carol Gault, who are both former Paducah Main Street directors, rounded out the top four.
Henderson — 2,854 votesHenderson called the primary results an exciting surprise, but slightly overwhelming, in the sense it could become a reality this time. He’s “ready to work” to stay in the top four.
His platform is based on jobs, community and inclusiveness. Inclusive government and communities are two things he wants to focus on.
“I’m aware of the fact that we need jobs, and all of those kinds of things, but I think that before we can begin talking about jobs and before we can really begin talking about industry, we have to take care of the people who already live in Paducah, who are already paying taxes in Paducah,” he said.
“Therefore, every neighborhood — it should not look like you have left Paducah when you leave certain neighborhoods and drive into other neighborhoods. That’s going to be a priority. I’m going to use my influence to push that.”
Wilson — 2,590 votesWilson is appreciative of the support and found campaigning challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic since she couldn’t be out in the community like normal. As president of Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, she was working with small businesses to aid their COVID-19 response.
Wilson said she brings passion, relationships with regional, state and federal entities and a willingness to work hard. She cited efforts on multiple projects, such as helping to secure a $10.4 million federal BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) grant to make improvements to the riverfront.
“This will allow us to really improve the infrastructure there, to put in the excursion boat dock that once these boats start coming back visiting towns, that we’ll have a better welcoming opportunity for them,” she said.
“I hope that someday we might even become a port of call for those riverboats that are traveling up and down the river taking visitors. We’re a very popular destination on those riverboats and, so everything that we can do to help them to be more welcome and try to get more, it’s just a great economic move for our community.”
Winchester — 2,292 votesWinchester was pleased with the results, as she didn’t know how she’d place being a “first time runner” in the political arena. Her philosophy is to run like she’s losing and she’s gearing up to reach voters in different ways for November, depending on COVID-19.
She covered several issues as priorities, including fiscal responsibility with taxpayer money, economic development, community engagement and commerce, such as keeping dollars local.
“I think for true growth for our city, we do have to build a stronger community and that’s all our neighborhoods. That’s all of our areas,” Winchester said.
“We need a balance between downtown — what we as leaders do for downtown — and the businesses and the cultural agencies, to what we do within the neighborhoods. And not just the neighborhoods that are already thriving, but our neighborhoods that are not. There are so many needs in those areas that we need to look at and how do we help those.”
Gault — 2,269 votesGault, who previously served four terms on the commission, said she believes in term limits and her husband was ill when she chose to leave, which contributed to that decision. She enjoyed serving on the commission, being active in the community and feels she has experience to offer.
After the primary, she still has “a lot hard work to do” and people she’d like to meet. “Leadership that listens” is a campaign focus.
“I’ve tried to listen to the community as to what their concerns are because it’s our job to work for them,” she said. “My top priority is to be an advocate for our community and the citizens — what their concerns are. One of the things I continually hear over and over is fiscal responsibility.”
