Freight House restaurant owner, proprietor and “Top Chef” Season 16 runner-up Sara Bradley is hosting a brunch and book-signing event with Top Chef Season 16 winner Kelsey Barnard Clark today (Saturday).
The two chefs are teaming up to offer brunch celebrating Clark’s new book “Southern Grit: 100+ Down-Home Recipes for the Modern Cook.”
Seatings at Freight House — located at 330 S. Third St. near the Riverfront — will be offered from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and from noon to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 including tax, tip and a breakfast cocktail (21 and older only), and copies of “Southern Grit” preordered when making your reservation will cost $15.
Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 270-908-0006.
Guests will be treated to family-style service featuring plentiful portions of Bradley’s and Clark’s favorite brunch dishes, including Clark’s famous cinnamon rolls and biscuits.
Clark will be present to personalize and sign books, with books for purchase that would make a great gift.
Bradley, a Paducah resident, and Clark, who is from Dothan, Alabama, enjoy cooking up Southern favorites and dishes cooked and inspired by the South.
“It’s just really exciting to have a chef the caliber of Kelsey coming to Paducah,” Bradley said. “It’s great because we have her book, and people will be able to get her book signed, and we’re cooking food from her book. It’s just not often that we get somebody as well-known to come and do events like this. We’re excited to have her here.”
Clark said this will be her first time in Paducah.
“Sara and I have known each other for 12 years,” she said. “We worked in New York City together. I’ve known about Paducah forever, and I’ve been wanting to get here, so it’s super-fun to get here and see the town and her restaurant.”
“We came up together in Michelin Star fine dining restaurants, and we both moved back to our hometowns to open restaurants that serve contemporary Southern cuisine,” Bradley said. “It’s a lot of fun to be together and cook great food.”
Bradley added that the brunch is an extra-special event.
“We’re not usually open for brunch at Freight House; we’re just open for supper,” she said. “Not only does it give us an opportunity to open our doors to people at a time when we normally wouldn’t, but it gives us the opportunity to make really fun and exciting food that you normally don’t see from us.
“It’s not every day that you get to see something in a cookbook and then have it prepared for you by professional chefs. So, it’ll give people an insight into the book and get a taste of what they can do on their own at home.”
Clark said “Southern Grit” is made for anyone who cooks at home.
“It’s very simple recipes,” she said. “Some are family favorites; some are inspired by restaurants where I travel and things like that.
“It’s meant to be a fun read and fun cooking and hopefully inspire people to cook more Southern food.”
Bradley said she got a lot out of reading “Southern Grit.”
“There are some techniques in there that even I haven’t used before,” she said. “It’s great for the home cook and it’s just a really fun cookbook, and there are lots of good stories in there, too. It’s a fun read.”
Information about “Southern Grit” can be found at Clark’s website, chefkbc.com.
