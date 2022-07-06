Paducah Public Schools Director of Special Programs Amie Tooley will be transferring from her current position to become director of human resources for the district.
Tooley has worked at the district for over ten years. In addition to serving as director of special programs, she has also worked in McCracken County Public Schools as the director of exceptional children, as a regional consultant for the West Kentucky Special Education Cooperative, and as a school-based speech-language pathologist during her 22-year career.
Tooley completed her master of arts in school administration and related endorsements at Murray State University. She also holds a bachelor of science and master of science in communication disorders from Murray State University and Western Kentucky University, respectively.
Tooley and her husband, Tim, have three children. Their sons, Zach and Nick, are both graduates from the school district, and their daughter, Emma, is a junior at Paducah Tilghman High School.
“The most important asset of our school district is our faculty and staff,” said Supt. Dr. Donald Shively.
“For the past seven years, Mrs. Tooley’s job responsibilities have included significant roles within our district’s human resource processes. This expanded role provides for added support for our faculty and staff with a renewed, intentional focus on strengthening the skills, knowledge, competencies, and potential of our human resources.”
