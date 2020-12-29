BENTON —
Tommy Lynn Vick, 43, of Benton, died at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020.
He is survived by
his father, Tommy Hershel Vick (Pam)
of Benton; his son, Bentley Lynn Vick
of Marion; his sisters, Tina Marie Lawson
of Michigan, Ashley Vick, Crystal Richardson, Alysia Mathis, Jessica Beverly and Jennifer Thomas. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces
and nephews.
Mr. Vick was
preceded in death by his mother, Sonya Lynn Thorn Vick; his grandfather, Roy Thomas Thorn; and
his infant son, Braiden Lee Vick.
No services are scheduled at this
time.
Milner & Orr
Funeral Home and Cremation Services
is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
