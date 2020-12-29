BENTON —

Tommy Lynn Vick, 43, of Benton, died at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020.

He is survived by

his father, Tommy Hershel Vick (Pam)

of Benton; his son, Bentley Lynn Vick

of Marion; his sisters, Tina Marie Lawson

of Michigan, Ashley Vick, Crystal Richardson, Alysia Mathis, Jessica Beverly and Jennifer Thomas. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces

and nephews.

Mr. Vick was

preceded in death by his mother, Sonya Lynn Thorn Vick; his grandfather, Roy Thomas Thorn; and

his infant son, Braiden Lee Vick.

No services are scheduled at this

time.

Milner & Orr

Funeral Home and Cremation Services

is in charge of arrangements.

You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.

