Dr. Blair Tolar is donating funds to Baptist Health Foundation to help other patients much like himself, recognizing the colleagues who helped to save his life.
“I might get a little emotional,” Tolar shared Thursday, in the Carson Myre Heart Center auditorium.
“It’s almost four years ago to the day, Sept. 20, that I went to Chicago with a local neurosurgeon and a device rep to evaluate a surgical robot to bring back to Paducah. It was basically a fun trip for me. It was a neurosurgery robot and didn’t have anything to do with my specialty, but I got to tag along.”
During this trip, Tolar would hear and meet Dr. Austin Ward, the doctor who would later assist in saving his life.
“I’d heard about this guy by the name of Austin Ward that was from Paducah. I knew he was training in Chicago. I had not met him and we were trying to recruit him back here. And so, I scheduled one of the nights that we were there a dinner for the four of us — me, Dr. Ward, Dr. (Thomas) Gruber and the device rep. I take credit for that dinner being the reason he joined our family.”
Tolar practices at Baptist Health in Paducah as an obstetrician-gynecologist, helping to deliver babies. Ward eventually made his way back to his native McCracken County in 2020 and practices locally as a cardiothoracic surgeon.
“On April 22 of this year, it was a Friday — I had cases all day, an induction, and a c-section in the afternoon,” Tolar said.
“I just didn’t feel well, a little bit of belly pain, a little bit of back pain and I just didn’t feel great. About nine o’clock that night, I thought I had a fever and basically decided it was a GI bug or I had a bad gallbladder, which would need surgery. So, I decided I need to admit myself to the emergency room. That decision, I think, saved my life.”
“I had an aortic aneurysm that was dissecting my aorta down into my pelvis.” he said. “My mind immediately went to a young man from this area that I knew that didn’t survive this same diagnosis. Dr. Ward came to see me very quickly, and although we were friends, I feel like he treated me like a patient.”
Tolar said that was when he saw Ward as a doctor and surgeon.
“You did not treat me like I knew what was going on. And that’s important because I did not know what was going on. He gave me the good or the bad. He had that tough conversation with me about chances of survival. And he told me what he was going to do and what he had to do. And he put me at ease.”
In addition to Ward, Tolar honored physical therapy assistant JoAnn Pellarin at the event.
“One of my earliest memories of Joann, it was on Monday,” he said.
“She came out to walk me. Guess who didn’t want to walk? I even told her. I didn’t think I was going to walk that day and you said, ‘OK,’ you just stood there. I looked around the room. Of course, I’m thinking I’ve got all these tubes coming out of me — how is she going to walk me? And I finally looked at her and I said, ‘You’re not leaving are you?’ You said, ‘Nope.’ Your job is to be here to make you recover. ‘Dr. Ward wants you to walk and that’s why I’m here.’ So, I did.”
Tolar honored both Ward and Pellarin with an Outstanding Caregiver Award at the event. Ward was humble in his acceptance of Tolar’s recognition.
“We have to make life and death decisions all the time,” Ward said. ”So, if you have emotions involved, it makes it so much more difficult. I’m super glad with how Dr. Tolar has done, but I’m getting way too much recognition. It’s really a huge team of people that makes it possible for stuff like this to happen. They really deserve more recognition than I do.”
The donation funds will go to help Baptist Health to assist patients in the future.
