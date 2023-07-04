As the Fourth of July approaches, pet owners must be mindful of their furry friend’s well-being. Fireworks can be a source of anxiety for pets, causing them to run away or hide in fear.
Every year, thousands of pets go missing during the holiday season.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, about 1 in 5 pets go missing around the Fourth of July, with numbers steadily rising one to two days after.
Brook Richard was shocked when he stumbled upon a sweet, mud-covered dog in the creek running through his backyard. The pup, whom he initially named Buddy, was clearly lost and needed help.
Richard knew he had to act fast to find the dog’s owner and get him back home where he belonged.
“Well, we found the dog was actually in this creek,” Richard said. This creek runs all the way from, you know, all the way from Lone Oak Road through Paxton golf course, which borders my property.”
Using Facebook, Richard posted photos of Buddy in the local community group “Missing Bella” and asked for help locating his owner. The response was overwhelming, with dozens of people offering to help in any way they could.
“We found the owner, but it wasn’t because of the microchip,” Richard said. “This dog did not have a microchip, so thank goodness for Facebook.”
Within hours, Richard was able to track down the dog’s grateful owner, who had been frantically searching for Buddy, who he discovered his actual name was Teddy.
Thanks to Richard’s quick thinking and the power of social media, Teddy was reunited with his family, and Richard gained a new furry friend.
Keeping your pets indoors during fireworks displays is essential. Find a quiet, secure space where your pets can retreat and feel safe. Consider playing calming music or turning on the TV to help drown out the noise.
“You know the Fourth of July is tough,” Richard said. “We must remember that dogs and cats are super sensitive animals, and you know they don’t like hearing fireworks go off, so they will be scared.”
If your pet is particularly anxious, consider using a calming collar or pheromone diffuser to help ease their stress. These products release calming scents to help your pet feel more relaxed and at ease.
“Respect your dog; it’s your buddy for the rest of your life,” Richard said. “So if you know it’s nervous, bring it inside, put it in a crate, give it its favorite blanket or toy, and just be there to comfort the dog because you can’t blame them for being somewhere they’re uncomfortable.”
Additionally, make sure your pet has identification tags on at all times. If your pet does happen to escape, having tags with your contact information can increase the likelihood of a safe return.
As responsible pet owners, people can ensure their furry friends’ safety and well-being. These simple steps can help keep pets calm and happy during the Fourth of July festivities.
