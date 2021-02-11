Tiny Tot Soccer, organized by Paducah Parks & Recreation, opened for registration on Wednesday. The registration deadline is March 23.
According to the city, Tiny Tot Soccer is a non-competitive league for children (age 3 to 5) to learn basic fundamentals for playing soccer. Each week features 30 minutes of practice followed by a 30-minute scrimmage. Practices and games start at 9 a.m. April 17 at Jetton Soccer Field. The season ends May 8.
Organizers said T-shirts and shin guards will be provided, but shoes are not. Parents are also asked to consider coaching.
To register, call Parks & Recreation between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 270-444-8508 or go online to paducahky.gov/registration. The fee is $30 per child with a 10% multi-child discount. The aging date for players is April 17. Since the department’s office is closed to the public because of COVID-19, registration is not available on-site.
For children older than Tiny Tot Soccer’s age range, Parks & Recreation encourages families to register with the McCracken County Youth Soccer Association (www.mccrackensoccer.com).
If you have any questions, contact recreation specialist James Weems at jweems@paducahky.gov or call 270-444-8538. More information may be found under the Parks & Recreation Department section at paducahky.gov.
