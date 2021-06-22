A Paducah man charged with a number of sexual offenses in August 2019 was found not guilty in McCracken Circuit Court on June 14 through a directed verdict.
David K. Tindell appeared in court to face charges of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor or peace officer posing as a minor regarding a sex offense, possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and being a first-degree persistent felony offender.
The indictment warrant leading to Tindell’s arrest was issued by a McCracken County grand jury on Aug. 30, 2019.
According to court records, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Mills introduced Facebook messages and photos that were alleged to have been exchanged between a then 17-year-old girl and Tindell’s Facebook account.
When Mills called on the girl to testify, she refused.
Paducah Police Detectives Beau Green and Paul Hutson testified for the prosecution, and the girl was called again to testify, but she again refused.
After the commonwealth closed its case, defense attorney Richard Null moved for Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach to hand down a directed verdict, saying the prosecution had presented insufficient evidence the Facebook messages were between Tindell and the girl.
Kaltenbach granted the motion and dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be retried.
“We had evidence that there were communications between Tindell and a 17-year-old girl back in 2016 and 2017,” Mills told The Sun on Monday. “We knew that because the police department got a search warrant for Facebook that showed that there was this conversation.
“One of the issues in the case was that the search warrant only returned Facebook messages from her account and not from his account. In other words, it showed the entirety of the conversation, but for some reason — that I don’t really understand why, honestly — there weren’t messages from his account.”
Mills said the conversations contained “context clues” where Tindell allegedly described himself, his car and his address “that would lead you to believe that it is him.”
Mills said the court needed testimony from the girl to authenticate that the photos were of her and that she was the person involved in the communications.
However, without her testimony, the court found that it was insufficient to prove that the person in the conversation was Tindell.
“It wasn’t a typical case where you would seize an electronic device that (a perpetrator) had, and you can find this stuff on an electronic device,” Mills said. “It was all coming from Facebook.”
Mills said he understood why the girl declined to testify in the case.
“It was just a really awful situation because she just wasn’t able to do it,” he said. “It’s a hard thing, when you’ve got a young person who has been scarred by something. It’s just overwhelming.
“…She didn’t want to go inside the courtroom with the defendant there. That was the major sticking point. You can have a victim testify without the defendant being present in a child case, where the witness is a child. But, (the girl in this case) had become an adult…and the law — the confrontation clause — dictates that (a defendant) has a right to be there, and it really, really upset her emotionally to the degree that she wasn’t able to go inside the courtroom.”
Tindell’s attorney declined to issue a comment to The Sun.
