PADNWS-03-11-23 DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME - GRAPHIC

People in parts of the United States that observe daylight saving time will set their clocks ahead this weekend as the country switches from standard time. (AP Graphic)

 AP staff

The time has come again for those observing daylight saving time to set their clocks, watches and other timepieces ahead one hour.

Officially, the time to “spring forward” will be 2 a.m. Sunday, but people are best served to set their clocks ahead one hour before going to bed tonight (Saturday).

