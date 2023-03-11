The time has come again for those observing daylight saving time to set their clocks, watches and other timepieces ahead one hour.
Officially, the time to “spring forward” will be 2 a.m. Sunday, but people are best served to set their clocks ahead one hour before going to bed tonight (Saturday).
Hawaii and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time, although the Navajo Nation in Arizona do observe it because the nation extends into New Mexico and Utah.
With this time switch, people will generally lose an hour of sleep because Sunday will be a 23-hour day, since the hour between 2 and 3 a.m. will be “skipped.”
It is “daylight saving time,” not “savings.” Our time labels will change from Central Standard Time to Central Daylight Time with the time change.
Several states have laws on the books to either stay on standard time all year, stay on daylight saving time all year or keep changing once Congress allows state legislatures to decide what they want to do.
Last year, the Kentucky House of Representatives passed a resolution calling on Congress to pass the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 to have the United States stay on daylight saving time all year and keep the advanced hour permanent.
That act passed in the U.S. Senate, but did not pass in the U.S. House, where it remained in committee until it expired with the last Congressional session earlier this year.
States observing daylight saving time will set their clocks back an hour — “fall back” — on Nov. 5 this year.
