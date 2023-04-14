Fertilizers do not feed trees and other plants. Instead, fertilizers provide the necessary ingredients to stimulate trees to produce their own food through photosynthesis. Treat fertilizers as a supplement much as we take vitamins to supplement our diets, not as a substitute for food.
Fertilize when needed during active root growth and soil is moist. New plantings benefit from light fertilization to give them a boost of energy going into summer. Trees planted in the lawn draw nutrients from lawn fertilizer programs and generally, are not in need of additional fertilizers. Be careful when using a lawn ‘weed & feed’ fertilizer as some contain herbicides that can damage trees.
When is fertilizer needed? When leaves have poor color and are smaller than normal, fall leaf drop is early and spring growth is lacking or minimal. These symptoms may be caused also by compacted soil, drought, stress, and unusual weather. Check with your local Extension Office Horticulture Specialist as to what is the cause.
Which fertilizer type is better, fast-release or slow-release. Fast-release is water-soluble, quick acting, less expensive initially, but leaches out quicker especially after a rain or with irrigation use. Because slow-release fertilizer is water-insoluble, there is less run-off, the application cut in half, less damage to root-systems, and less water contamination.
Which fertilizer is best, natural or synthetic? Natural fertilizers provide nitrogen(N), phosphorus(P) and potassium(K) plus minor amounts of iron or zinc usually not in chemical fertilizers. Nutrients are released slower than by synthetic fertilizers, therefore more is needed.
How big an area to fertilize? The usual area is 1.5 the radius of the drip-line(distance branches reach). If the tree is columnar or small branch spread, measure the diameter of the tree at the 4.5’ height and multiple it by 1.5
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Buy annuals that are compact, bushy, and that have a few slightly open buds to show the exact color. Customers too often pull tags to read and put them back in the wrong container. Plant annuals and perennials in front of spring bulbs to hide their dying foliage. Tucked under emerging foliage, the dying foliage will return nutrients to the soil. Do not tie, fold, or braid the foliage as that impedes the plant’s formation of next year’s flower.
Continue to spray or dig weeds, especially those that are going to seed. Weeds rob ornamental plants of nutrients and water and can have a damaging chemical effect on them.
Houseplants — Gradually acclimate houseplants to the outdoors by placing them in shaded or dappled and in a wind-protected location for several days. Isolate greenhouse plants from existing plants as
Lawn — Use the mower to remove winter ground cover burn and define the groundcover edge. Set the mower at its highest level. Mow with the chute in place to avoid throwing debris at someone.
Trees and Shrubs — Winds and higher than average temperatures can quickly dry the soil. If no rain is scheduled for several days, check the soil for moisture and water accordingly.
Vegetables — Plant dill, rosemary and thyme to help control cabbage loopers. Plant lima beans, cucumbers, okra, squash, tomatoes, and watermelon this weekend. Not all vegetables are good companions. Do not plant cucumber, pumpkin, radish, sunflower, squash or tomato near potato hills, nor cabbage, cauliflower, dill, corn or potato near tomato plants. Rotate broccoli each year as it can infect other cruciferous plants(arugula, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower and collard greens).
Planting by the moon — Plant root producing plants this weekend and flowering plants on April 29-30 and May 1. The 17-19th are good killing weed days.
EVENTS
TODAY — Free Dump Day, Paducah/McCracken Co., 7 a.m. to 2 p.m, 829 Burnett St., enter 10th St. and Park Ave. Recyclables go to: Green for Life, 400 State St. For more information: 270-444-8511.
April 22 — Earth Day/Arbor Day, Paducah Farmers Market, 306 N. 2nd St., Paducah. For more information: 270-444-8508.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.