Fertilizers do not feed trees and other plants. Instead, fertilizers provide the necessary ingredients to stimulate trees to produce their own food through photosynthesis. Treat fertilizers as a supplement much as we take vitamins to supplement our diets, not as a substitute for food.

Fertilize when needed during active root growth and soil is moist. New plantings benefit from light fertilization to give them a boost of energy going into summer. Trees planted in the lawn draw nutrients from lawn fertilizer programs and generally, are not in need of additional fertilizers. Be careful when using a lawn ‘weed & feed’ fertilizer as some contain herbicides that can damage trees.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.

