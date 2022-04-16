If you have given thought to feeding hummingbirds this year, maybe for the first time, you might want to get on with it.
The first ruby-throated hummingbirds to return to the latitude of Kentucky after winter migration typically start showing up, well, about now. There already are reports of re-entry hereabouts.
The ruby-throats are our only “local” hummingbirds. A big one is about 3.5 inches long and may have a wingspan of up to about 4 inches. Most of that is feathers. A whopper hummer weighs about .2 ounce. Yes, that’s about five of them to the ounce.
All ruby-throats have an upper body of an iridescent green. Adult males have a namesake iridescent red throat patch, green on top of its head and a black mask contrasted by a dusky to greenish-gray breast and lighter underside. The female is more of an emerald green on the upper body and dirty white on the underside.
Hummers from our latitude, birds that breed and nest here, winter mostly in southern Mexico and Central America. They instinctively make their way back here about the time that there are adequate blooming flowers to provide them the nectar that is a good part of their diet as well as tiny insects and spiders that round out their necessary food supply.
There is the old vaudeville staple line that goes, “I just flew in from the coast, and, boy, are my arms tired.” Apply that to hummingbirds. Something that tiny making a long-distance flight to get back home from perhaps 1,000 miles away is an ordeal.
Hummers have a tremendous metabolism to get that much performance out of such a tiny body. In flight, they can have a pulse rate of up to 1,260 beats per minute.
Hummingbirds zoop right along by stroking their little wings at up to 80 beats per second. That is why their wings look like a blur when you see one moving or even hovering in place.
Male hummers are the first to return to their nesting territories. Some call them scouts. What is usually happening is the boy birds are checking for necessities of life, especially food sources and locations for building new nests and for rearing a couple of broods of two youngsters each. Returnees from previous seasons will be making a status check on familiar territory.
If you have a feeder ready and waiting for the male scouts, it is a good bet that one or two, maybe more will embrace and adapt to that supplementary food source. Ruby-throats don’t have to have man-made feeders placed to survive, but these artificial nectar feeders make it far more convenient to absorb nutrients, so, yes, the hummers will be glad to use them.
For hummer benefactors who had maintained feeders last year, the surviving birds who used these feeders will remember the location and come right back looking for easy living this season. If these feeders are not re-established in time, some of the same birds might adjust to different food sources. Then again, there are a lot of hummers in our habitats, so even a new feeder or one that is set up later than ideal will get some attention in time. It just may take longer to develop a dining audience.
There is no big secret in establishing a ruby-throat feeder that draws hummer attention. The standard is one of the commercially made feeders, inexpensive plastic things with a reservoir and little feeding stations at which the birds can hover or perch and insert their tiny beaks and use snaky little tongues to lap up sugar water as a man-made nectar.
The feeder’s reservoir is usually clear to allow one to see the sugar water supply, and the body of the feeder is typically red, a flower-like color that naturally attracts hummingbirds. The feeding stations usually are made to look like flowers, often yellow plastic pedals surround the sipping holes. The yellow color is more for an attractive contrast to please people, inasmuch as the surround red is all it takes to draw the birds.
Back to the nectar, make your own with a simple mixture of four parts water with one part sugar. For a moderate batch, that could be four cups of water mixed with one cup of sugar. Don’t substitute anything for regular old granular cane sugar, not unless you are intent on sickening the hummers. Don’t use store-bought sugar water containing red coloring (or add it to home-made juice). The artificial coloring could harm the birds, and red nectar is unnecessary.
Heat the water/sugar mix to a boil to fully dissolve the sugar and to stabilize the stuff from excess organic growth. Let it cool and fill the feeder, stashing the excess juice in the refrigerator.
Put your feeder where passing and foraging hummingbirds will happen upon it. It is a good idea to put a feeder near other blooming plants and birds will be looking for nectar already.
The best place to put one, I suspect, is right in front of a window of a room where you spend a lot of time. After all, the real reason for the feeder is to draw the birds up close where you can enjoy watching them. They would survive without the feeder, but your life will be richer if you set up one where hummingbirds will be regular visitors and all the action is just a few feet from the tip of your own beak.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.