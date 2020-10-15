A pair of Paducah Tilghman High School seniors were named Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholar Program Tuesday.
Jenna Price and Mason Romanak were among the 34,000 such students nationwide recognized for their exceptional academic promise.
Though they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, they did place in the top 50,000 scorers out of the 1.5 million entrants.
Price, daughter of Julie and Kent, is an AP Scholar with Distinction and an alumna of the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts in visual arts.
She won first place overall in the Yeiser Art Center’s recent Teen Spirit exhibition and also won the Paducah School of Art & Design’s scholarship award.
A three-year member of Tilghman’s marching, concert and pep bands, Price has chaired in trumpet in KMEA’s All-State Symphonic Band and Concert Band and was awarded first chair trumpet in All District Symphonic Band.
She was also part of the Kentucky History Day video documentary team winning state runner up and an invitation to participate nationally in Washington, D.C. Price is also a member of the National Honor Society and Sustainability Club.
Romanak, the son of Denise and Erik, is an AP Scholar with Honor and an alumnus of the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts in instrumental music.
He earned first chair, double bass, in the 2020 Kentucky All State Symphony Orchestra and has participated in the Murray State Symphony Orchestra, Nashville Summer Orchestral Institute and University of Louisville Invitational Honor Band.
He is a member of Prime Rib, Tilghman’s male a cappella choir, and has participated in the school’s theater department productions. He is a member of the National Honor Society and the PTHS Environmental Sustainability Club.
He has served as a tutor with Paducah Middle School orchestra’s string section. Romanak was accepted to both the Brevard Music Center and the Sewanee Summer Music Festival this past summer. He was also recently named a Paducah Bank Teen of the Week.
